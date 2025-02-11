New Bill: Senator John Barrasso introduces S. 92: Defending American Sovereignty in Global Pandemics Act

We have received text from S. 92: Defending American Sovereignty in Global Pandemics Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-14, and currently has 15 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Defending American Sovereignty in Global Pandemics Act



, aims to establish specific limits on the ability of the United States to engage with international agreements related to pandemic preparedness and response, particularly those governed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Here’s a summary of its main provisions:





Senate Approval Requirement





The bill mandates that before the U.S. can agree to any international treaty or agreement under the WHO regarding pandemic response, it must first receive approval from the Senate. This includes any convention or agreement intended to enhance pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response measures.





Funding Suspension





Additionally, the bill proposes to suspend any financial commitments to the WHO until the Senate has formally ratified any applicable international agreement. This suspension would apply to the obligation or expenditure of funds, meaning that the U.S. government cannot allocate money to the WHO in the interim between the effective date of the agreement and its ratification by the Senate.





Effective Dates





The restrictions outlined in the bill would come into effect as soon as an applicable agreement is enacted. Specifically:







The U.S. cannot become a party to any agreement under the WHO unless it goes through the constitutional treaty process.



Funding for the WHO would not resume until the Senate confirms the ratification of such an agreement.







Objective





The primary objective of this bill is to ensure that the United States maintains control over its obligations in global health matters and to reinforce the role of the Senate in the ratification of international treaties concerning public health, specifically during pandemics.





Relevant Companies





None found



