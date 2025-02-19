New Bill: Senator Jim Banks introduces S. 122: Qualified Immunity Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 122: Qualified Immunity Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The



Qualified Immunity Act of 2025



is a legislative proposal aimed at defining and codifying the concept of qualified immunity for law enforcement officers in the United States. This term refers to a legal doctrine that protects government officials from liability in lawsuits unless it can be shown that they violated a person's clearly established statutory or constitutional rights. Here’s a breakdown of the main components of the bill:





Key Findings







Qualified immunity is intended to protect law enforcement officers from liability during the performance of their duties, as long as their actions are not grossly inadequate or unlawful.



Qualified immunity is intended to protect law enforcement officers from liability during the performance of their duties, as long as their actions are not grossly inadequate or unlawful.



The doctrine aims to strike a balance between holding officers accountable for irresponsible use of power and shielding them from undue harassment over reasonable mistakes made while performing their duties.







Amendments to Revised Statutes









Applicability:



The bill explicitly defines who qualifies as a law enforcement officer and clarifies conditions for their protection under the qualified immunity doctrine. This includes federal, state, tribal, and local officers engaged in law enforcement activities.



The bill explicitly defines who qualifies as a law enforcement officer and clarifies conditions for their protection under the qualified immunity doctrine. This includes federal, state, tribal, and local officers engaged in law enforcement activities.





No Liability Clause:



It stipulates that law enforcement officers cannot be held liable in their individual capacity, provided they can prove that 1) the right in question was not clearly established at the time they acted or 2) a court had previously determined their actions were lawful in a similar context.



It stipulates that law enforcement officers cannot be held liable in their individual capacity, provided they can prove that 1) the right in question was not clearly established at the time they acted or 2) a court had previously determined their actions were lawful in a similar context.





Protection for Agencies:



Law enforcement agencies will also be shielded from liability if their officers are found not liable under the established conditions mentioned above and were acting within the scope of their employment when the incidents occurred.







Implementation Timeline





Implications





Relevant Companies



The bill includes findings that emphasize:The bill proposes amendments to Section 1979 of the Revised Statutes (42 U.S.C. 1983), which pertains to civil action for deprivation of rights. The key aspects of these amendments are:The amendments proposed in this bill would go into effect 180 days following its enactment. This gives a period for law enforcement agencies and relevant bodies to adjust to the new legal standards set forth by the bill.The bill aims to reinforce the current understanding of qualified immunity and clarify legal standards that govern law enforcement actions. By doing so, it seeks to influence the outcomes of civil lawsuits against officers, potentially impacting accountability and the legal framework within which law enforcement operates.



None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.