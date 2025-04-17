New Bill: Senator Jerry Moran introduces S. 410: Love Lives On Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 410: Love Lives On Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-02-05, and currently has 33 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Love Lives On Act of 2025" aims to amend existing laws related to veteran benefits, particularly focusing on the rights and benefits of surviving spouses. Here are the main provisions of the bill:





Changes to Dependency and Indemnity Compensation





The bill proposes modifications to the eligibility of surviving spouses for veterans' Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). Key changes include:







Surviving spouses who remarry will not automatically lose their entitlement to benefits. This means that even if they marry again, they can still receive DIC benefits.



The bill clarifies legal language to ensure that remarriage does not bar veterans' benefits for surviving spouses.







Survivor Benefit Plan for Remarried Spouses





The legislation also addresses the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP). It states:







Surviving spouses who remarry will not have their SBP annuity terminated solely based on remarriage.



If a surviving spouse remarried before age 55 and before the enactment of the bill, they can have their annuity payments resumed after a year from the enactment date.



For certain cases where the surviving spouse transferred the annuity to a child, payments will resume as per the established regulations.







Adjustment of Definitions under TRICARE





The bill also expands the definition of who qualifies as a dependent under the TRICARE health program:







It will include remarried widows and widowers whose subsequent marriages have ended due to death, divorce, or annulment.







Overall, the "Love Lives On Act of 2025" aims to enhance the financial and healthcare benefits available to surviving spouses of veterans, especially those who have remarried or whose marriages have ended.





Relevant Companies





None found



