New Bill: Senator Jerry Moran introduces S. 2140: Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act

We have received text from S. 2140: Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-23, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act aims to establish Haskell Indian Nations University as a federally chartered institution. This change is intended to affirm the federal government's responsibilities regarding the education of Indian students and enhance the university's independence and financial capabilities.





Key Provisions







The Act will strengthen the governance of Haskell Indian Nations University by creating a Board of Trustees responsible for overseeing the university's operations.



The Board of Trustees will be tasked with setting minimum background check standards for employees, ensuring that these standards align with federal requirements.



It will also permit the university to contract with federal agencies to conduct these background checks, thereby facilitating compliance with safety and security standards.



Moreover, the Board will be required to certify that the university is in compliance with these standards annually and submit this certification to relevant authorities.







Overall Goals





The overall goals of the legislation include improving the quality of education at Haskell Indian Nations University, enhancing its administrative independence, and ensuring the safety of students and staff through rigorous hiring standards.





Impact on Governance and Compliance





By establishing a Board of Trustees and clarifying compliance measures, the Act seeks to improve governance and accountability within the institution. This governance structure is intended to foster better decision-making and enhance the university's ability to serve its students effectively.





Financial Independence





Additionally, the bill aims to increase the financial independence of Haskell Indian Nations University, enabling it to better manage its resources and support its educational mission.





