New Bill: Senator Jerry Moran introduces S. 124: Restore Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 124: Restore Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 16 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Restore Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act of 2025, aims to modify the disciplinary procedures for supervisors and managers at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Here are the key components of the proposed legislation:





Disciplinary Processes for Supervisors





The bill allows the Secretary of the VA to:







Remove, demote, or suspend supervisors and management officials if there is substantial evidence of misconduct or poor performance.



Use specified factors to assess the severity of the offense and its relevance to the individual’s job duties, including the individual’s job level, the nature of the offense, and its relation to their responsibilities.



Provide rights to those facing disciplinary actions, including advance notice of the action, access to evidence against them, the right to legal representation, and an internal grievance process.



Ensure that decisions on disciplinary actions are made within certain time frames (no more than 15 business days for the entire process).







Judicial Review Options





Covered individuals who are adversely affected by a final decision can seek judicial review, but their ability to challenge certain penalties, such as demotions or suspensions, is limited. Courts can review the process but cannot reduce or alter the penalties unless a constitutional issue is raised.





Whistleblower Protections





The legislation includes provisions to protect whistleblowers. Specifically:







A covered individual who seeks corrective action related to personnel practices cannot be subject to disciplinary measures without approval from the Office of Special Counsel.



For individuals who disclose misconduct, disciplinary actions can only proceed after investigations or determinations regarding those disclosures have been completed.







Modifications for Senior Executives





The bill revises the procedures for removing or disciplining senior executives, requiring similar standards of substantial evidence and maintaining decisions based on predetermined factors.





Amendments to Current Regulations





The proposed act also amends current laws relating to employee discipline at the VA, allowing for:







Streamlined processes where collective bargaining agreements do not fully capture the regulations outlined in the bill.



Specific inclusion of past work records and mitigating circumstances in disciplinary hearings.







Impact on Veterans Health Administration Employees





The bill also affects employees within the Veterans Health Administration by providing the Secretary with discretion over disciplinary matters related to covered individuals, allowing for more flexible handling of various cases.





Overall Purpose





The primary objective of the Restore Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act of 2025 is to enhance accountability among supervisors and management within the VA, aiming to improve the overall performance and conduct of individuals working in these roles.





