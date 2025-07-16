New Bill: Senator Jeff Merkley introduces S. 2179: Canyon’s Law

We have received text from S. 2179: Canyon’s Law. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as Canyon’s Law, aims to prohibit the use of M–44 devices, which are also referred to as "cyanide bombs," on public land. The main provisions of the bill are as follows:





Background and Findings





The bill outlines several findings regarding M–44 devices, which utilize sodium cyanide, a highly toxic pesticide. These devices are primarily used to eliminate coyotes, foxes, and wild dogs that are suspected of preying on livestock and poultry. The following points highlight the risks associated with M–44 devices:









Toxicity:



Sodium cyanide is classified as a Category One acute toxicant by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indicating it poses serious risks to both human health and the environment.



Sodium cyanide is classified as a Category One acute toxicant by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indicating it poses serious risks to both human health and the environment.





Health Effects:



Exposure to sodium cyanide can result in severe health issues including central nervous system depression, cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, paralysis, and even blindness.



Exposure to sodium cyanide can result in severe health issues including central nervous system depression, cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, paralysis, and even blindness.





Accidental Exposures:



There have been multiple incidents where children and pets have been accidentally poisoned by M–44 devices, leading to injuries and fatalities.



There have been multiple incidents where children and pets have been accidentally poisoned by M–44 devices, leading to injuries and fatalities.





Wildlife Risks:



The use of M–44 devices not only targets the intended animals but also poses a risk to non-target wildlife, including endangered species. Thousands of non-target animals have been reported harmed or killed.







Prohibitions on Use





The law would make it illegal to prepare, place, install, set, deploy, or use M–44 devices on public land. Public land is defined as any federal land managed by public agencies, including:







The National Park Service



The National Park Service



The United States Fish and Wildlife Service



The United States Fish and Wildlife Service



The Bureau of Land Management



The Bureau of Land Management



The Bureau of Reclamation



The Bureau of Reclamation



The Forest Service







Removal of Existing Devices





The bill mandates that any federal, state, or county agency that has M–44 devices on public land must remove them within 30 days of the bill's enactment. This provision aims to ensure that no such devices remain on public lands following the prohibition.





Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions to clarify certain terms:









M–44 Device:



A device designed to release sodium cyanide when triggered by animals. It may also be known as an M–44 ejector or predator control device.



A device designed to release sodium cyanide when triggered by animals. It may also be known as an M–44 ejector or predator control device.





Public Land:



Any federal land under the jurisdiction of a public land management agency.



Any federal land under the jurisdiction of a public land management agency.





Public Land Management Agency:



Refers to federal agencies tasked with managing public land as listed above.







Additional Information





The findings section of the bill details statistical data on the use and impacts of M–44 devices, emphasizing both human health risks and environmental consequences. The bill has been introduced to reduce these dangers by eliminating the use of such devices on public lands.





Relevant Companies





None found



Senator Jeff Merkley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jeff Merkley:

S.2221: A bill to establish requirements under which the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior shall carry out the Timber Production Expansion Guaranteed Loan Program.

S.2208: A bill to provide mandatory funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain Federal land, and for other purposes.

S.2179: Canyon’s Law

S.2148: End Junk Fees for Renters Act

S.2128: MONARCH Act of 2025

S.2110: REUSE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Jeff Merkley on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Senator Jeff Merkley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jeff Merkley is worth $11.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 85th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Merkley has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Jeff Merkley's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.