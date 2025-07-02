New Bill: Senator Jeff Merkley introduces S. 2128: Monarch Action, Recovery, and Conservation of Habitat Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2128: Monarch Action, Recovery, and Conservation of Habitat Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Monarch Action, Recovery, and Conservation of Habitat Act of 2025, aims to address the severe decline in the population of western monarch butterflies in the United States. The bill outlines various strategies focused on conservation efforts for these butterflies, which have seen a decrease of over 99 percent in their population over the last three decades, largely due to habitat loss and climate change.





Key Findings





The bill establishes that:







The western monarch butterfly population is at immediate risk of extinction.



The western monarch butterfly population is at immediate risk of extinction.



Recent years have seen historically low butterfly counts, underscoring the urgency for conservation action.



Recent years have seen historically low butterfly counts, underscoring the urgency for conservation action.



Restoring critical habitats, such as milkweed and overwintering areas, is essential for their survival.



Restoring critical habitats, such as milkweed and overwintering areas, is essential for their survival.



Improving pollinator populations can enhance pollination services, benefitting agriculture and ecosystems.







Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions:









Conservation:



Methods to protect and manage monarch and pollinator habitats, including community education.



Methods to protect and manage monarch and pollinator habitats, including community education.





Fund:



The Western Monarch Butterfly Rescue Fund established by the bill for funding conservation projects.



The Western Monarch Butterfly Rescue Fund established by the bill for funding conservation projects.





Western Monarch Butterfly:



The monarch butterfly population that migrates along the California coast and breeds in several Western States.







Grant Program





The bill creates a grant program to support conservation projects for the western monarch butterfly. Key components include:







Grants will be provided to local governments, Tribal authorities, research institutions, or nonprofits with the necessary expertise, but not directly to state or federal agencies.



Grants will be provided to local governments, Tribal authorities, research institutions, or nonprofits with the necessary expertise, but not directly to state or federal agencies.



Project proposals must outline objectives, responsible parties, methods for assessment, and demonstrate potential for butterfly conservation.







The Secretary of the Interior will review and approve project proposals based on specific criteria, including urgency and potential impact.





Funding





A fund established under the bill, known as the Western Monarch Butterfly Rescue Fund, will receive:







An appropriation of $12.5 million annually from 2026 to 2030.



An appropriation of $12.5 million annually from 2026 to 2030.



A limit of 3% on administrative expenses for the Secretary to ensure that most funds are used for direct conservation efforts.







Implementation of Conservation Plans





The Secretary of the Interior is tasked with working with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to implement and update the Western Monarch Butterfly Conservation Plan. This involves financing conservation efforts effectively and facilitating collaboration among different stakeholders.





Reporting Requirements





To ensure transparency and accountability, the bill mandates that:







The Secretary submits an annual report to Congress detailing the status of the western monarch population and summarizing funded projects.







Overall Purpose





The primary aim of the Monarch Action, Recovery, and Conservation of Habitat Act of 2025 is to initiate urgent conservation actions that can lead to the recovery of the western monarch butterfly population, ensuring the long-term viability of this important species and the broader ecosystem they support.





Relevant Companies







None found





Senator Jeff Merkley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jeff Merkley:

S.2179: A bill to prohibit the use of M-44 devices, commonly known as "cyanide bombs", on public land, and for other purposes.

S.2148: A bill to prohibit owners of covered dwelling units from assessing or collecting certain fees from tenants, and for other purposes.

S.2128: MONARCH Act of 2025

S.2110: REUSE Act of 2025

S.2032: Choose Medicare Act

S.1957: No Place for LGBTQ+ Hate Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Jeff Merkley on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Senator Jeff Merkley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jeff Merkley is worth $11.0M, as of July 2nd, 2025. This is the 85th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Merkley has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Jeff Merkley's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.