New Bill: Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduces S. 280: Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act

We have received text from S. 280: Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 42 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act aims to modify the eligibility criteria for foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) seeking assistance under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. Here are the main points of the bill:





Eligibility for Assistance





Under this bill:









Health Services:



Foreign NGOs will not be excluded from receiving assistance based solely on the health or medical services they provide, including counseling and referral services, using funding that is not from the U.S. government. This is contingent upon these services complying with local laws where they are provided and not violating U.S. federal laws if they were to be offered in the U.S.



Advocacy and Lobbying:



These organizations will be exempt from certain requirements related to the use of their non-U.S. government funds for advocacy and lobbying, except for regulations that are applicable to U.S.-based NGOs receiving similar assistance.







Impact on Foreign NGOs





The bill is designed to encourage greater participation from foreign NGOs in health-related initiatives by removing certain restrictions that could hinder their ability to provide essential services or engage in advocacy work. The intention is to enhance their operational capacity without imposing U.S. governmental funding constraints.





Implementation





This legislation mandates that, in determining eligibility for foreign NGOs, the aforementioned criteria take precedence over any conflicting laws, regulations, or policies. This means that the provisions in the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act would directly influence the federal policies governing U.S. international assistance to NGOs working in health-related fields.





Relevant Companies





None found



