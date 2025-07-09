New Bill: Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduces S. 2204: Protecting America’s Diplomatic Workforce Act

We have received text from S. 2204: Protecting America’s Diplomatic Workforce Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-28, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Protecting America’s Diplomatic Workforce Act, aims to improve protections and transparency for diplomatic personnel in the event of workforce reductions within certain government agencies. Here is a detailed summary of its key provisions:





1. Limiting Employee Separations





The bill establishes a limit on the number of employees that covered agencies can separate during a reductions in force. Specifically, a covered agency cannot separate more than 50 employees within any 6-month period without meeting specific requirements.





2. Requirements for Larger Reductions





If a covered agency needs to separate more than 50 employees, it must:







Notify the relevant congressional committees at least 20 days before notifying affected employees.



Notify the relevant congressional committees at least 20 days before notifying affected employees.



Provide a detailed explanation that includes the steps taken to explore alternatives, the justification for the reduction, an assessment of the impact on agency operations and U.S. diplomatic presence, and compliance with civil service guidelines.







3. Foreign Service Procedures





The bill modifies reduction-in-force procedures for the Foreign Service:







The competitive area for reductions will be worldwide, allowing employees of the same rank to compete for retention based on performance.



The competitive area for reductions will be worldwide, allowing employees of the same rank to compete for retention based on performance.



Employees will be given at least 120 days' notice before separation, with a minimum of 60 days required.



Employees will be given at least 120 days' notice before separation, with a minimum of 60 days required.



Foreign Service employees will receive protections similar to those provided to civil service employees in transfers of function.



Foreign Service employees will receive protections similar to those provided to civil service employees in transfers of function.



Grievances related to reductions in force will be adjudicated by the Foreign Service Grievances Board, similar to the Merit Systems Protection Board.







4. Notice Requirements





The notice period for reductions will be set at 60 days, in line with other regulations in the civil service.





5. Changes to Foreign Affairs Manual





Before any changes to the Foreign Affairs Manual can take effect, the Secretary of State must:







Notify and consult with the relevant congressional committees at least 30 days in advance.



Notify and consult with the relevant congressional committees at least 30 days in advance.



Provide a briefing to those committees regarding the proposed changes.







6. Definitions





The bill outlines relevant definitions, including:









Appropriate congressional committees:



The Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives.



The Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives.





Covered agency:



This refers to agencies such as the Department of State, USAID, and others listed in the bill.







Relevant Companies





None found



Senator Jeanne Shaheen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jeanne Shaheen:

S.2204: Protecting America’s Diplomatic Workforce Act

S.2193: A bill to establish a pilot program to expand early child care options for members of the Armed Forces and their families.

S.2185: A bill to amend the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act to establish an energy circuit rider program to disseminate technical and other assistance to rural communities to support energy efficiency and clean energy projects that save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

S.2184: A bill to designate July 11 as National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Srebrenica Genocide.

S.2183: A bill to amend the Farm Security and rural Investment Act of 2002 to improve assistance to community wood facilities, and for other purposes.

S.2180: A bill to impose sanctions with respect to foreign persons responsible for violations of the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI) individuals, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Senator Jeanne Shaheen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Shaheen.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jeanne Shaheen is worth $7.4M, as of July 9th, 2025. This is the 112th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Shaheen has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Jeanne Shaheen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Shaheen.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $315.0K of trades from Senator Jeanne Shaheen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Senator Jeanne Shaheen's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Shaheen.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.