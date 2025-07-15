New Bill: Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduces S. 2193: Expanding Access to Military Child Care Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2193: Expanding Access to Military Child Care Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Expanding Access to Military Child Care Act of 2025



The Secretary of Defense will lead the initiative by instructing military departments to execute a pilot program that boosts access to high-quality early child care.



Increase the capacity of these providers to serve more children.





Enhance workforce development strategies in early child care.





Improve recruitment and retention of qualified staff in child care settings.







Selection of Providers







The pilot program will involve partnerships with up to 12 eligible child care providers or networks.



The military departments will select these partnerships to ensure:





A significant increase in available early child care slots for military families.





Support for staff recruitment and retention strategies.





Professional development opportunities for child care employees.







Partnerships must occur at different military installations and reflect various military branches and locations across the U.S.







Authorized Functions and Support







Assess gaps in child care availability in targeted communities.





Utilize Department of Defense resources to help child care providers hire staff, which includes engaging military spouses.





Explore collaborations with federal agencies to place volunteers in military child care settings.





Provide financial incentives and training support to participating child care providers.







Provider Requirements









No reduction in child care slots for nonmilitary families post-partnership.



No new child care facility constructions solely due to the partnership.









Documentation proving compliance with these assurances is required initially and periodically during the partnership.





Program Administration







The program will be implemented at or near the selected child care provider locations associated with military installations.



A centralized administrative system will be established to manage the pilot program, detailing program availability, costs, and other pertinent information.







Reporting and Evaluation







The child care needs in the program areas.





Participation rates and assessments of the pilot program's success.





Any compliance issues from child care providers.







An interim and final report will be submitted by the Comptroller General of the United States to evaluate the pilot program’s effects.







Program Duration







The pilot program is scheduled to begin no later than January 1, 2026, and will run until December 31, 2030, with possible extensions based on its success.







Report on Unmet Child Care Needs







By September 30, 2027, the Secretary of Defense must provide a report addressing:





The unmet child care needs at military installations.





The efforts and challenges faced by the Department of Defense in recruiting and retaining child care providers.





A strategic plan to address the identified needs.







Definitions







Terms such as "eligible child," "eligible child care provider," and "military child development center" are defined for clarity within the bill.







Relevant Companies





None found.



