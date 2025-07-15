New Bill: Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduces S. 2185: Energy Circuit Riders Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2185: Energy Circuit Riders Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Energy Circuit Riders Act of 2025, aims to establish a program that provides technical assistance to rural communities in order to support energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Here are the key components of the bill:





Objectives of the Program





The Energy Circuit Rider Program is designed to:







Assist rural areas with energy planning and efficiency projects.



Reduce greenhouse gas emissions through enhanced energy practices.







Eligible Entities





The program will provide support to a variety of organizations defined as "eligible entities," which include:







States



Indian Tribes



Nonprofit organizations



Cooperative extension services



Institutions of higher education



Regional planning commissions or public entities serving multiple rural areas







Energy Circuit Riders





An "Energy Circuit Rider" is a professional who will provide assistance in:







Energy planning



Conducting energy audits



Identifying federal, state, and local funding opportunities



Coordinating incentives



Project financing



Grant writing



Building community capacity around clean energy







Grants and Funding





The Secretary of Agriculture will be responsible for establishing and administering the program by providing grants with the following key aspects:







Grants will fund the hiring and training of Energy Circuit Riders.



Eligible entities can apply for grants, which will cover up to 75% of the project costs.



Grants will have a term length of 3 to 6 years, determined by the Secretary.



Priority will be given to applications supported by the relevant State rural development office.







Assistance to Rural Areas





Energy Circuit Riders funded through the program will:







Provide support to at least two rural areas per eligible entity.



Offer technical assistance for applying to broader funding opportunities related to rural energy initiatives.







Information Sharing





The Secretary will ensure the sharing of best practices and information among Energy Circuit Riders, which may include:







Consultations with various federal agencies to disseminate information on available incentives for energy projects.







Accountability and Reporting





The Secretary will submit annual reports to Congress outlining the achievements of the Program, including metrics such as:







Energy savings achieved



Financial savings for participating communities



Reductions in carbon emissions







Funding Authorization





The bill authorizes appropriation of $25 million annually for the fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to support the Energy Circuit Rider Program.





