New Bill: Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduces S. 2180: Global Respect Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2180: Global Respect Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 10 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Global Respect Act of 2025



, aims to impose sanctions against foreign individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations against LGBTQI individuals around the world. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill proposes:





Findings







The importance of dignity, freedom, and equality for all individuals.



The rights to life, liberty, and security are fundamental human rights.



Acknowledgment that many countries are improving protections for LGBTQI individuals, but also recognition of increasing violence and legal discrimination against them.



Approximately one-third of countries have laws that criminalize consensual same-sex relationships, with some imposing severe penalties, including the death penalty.



A call for accountability against those who discriminate or commit violent acts against LGBTQI persons.







Identification of Violators







Torture or cruel treatment.



Prolonged detention without trial.



Disappearance through abduction or clandestine detention.



Flagrant denials of basic rights.







Inadmissibility and Sanctions







Ineligible for visas to enter the United States.



Subject to removal from the U.S. if they are currently present.







Reporting and Accountability





Tracking Discrimination





Additional Sanctions





Waivers





Definitions





Relevant Companies



Senator Jeanne Shaheen Bill Proposals

The bill outlines several findings that establish the context and rationale for the proposed actions, including:The bill mandates the President to create and update a list of foreign individuals or entities identified as responsible for severe human rights abuses against LGBTQI individuals. This includes acts such as:This list must be submitted to Congress every 180 days and can be updated with new credible information.Individuals listed under the bill will be:The Secretary of State will be responsible for enforcing these provisions, including revocation of visas.The bill requires the Secretary of State to report annually to Congress on actions taken regarding the implementation of this law. This includes details about individuals added to or removed from the sanction list.The bill also calls for the designation of officials responsible for tracking violence and discrimination against LGBTQI individuals, ensuring that such issues are reported in annual assessments of human rights practices by the U.S.It expresses that Congress encourages the President to impose additional sanctions, using existing authorities, to hold accountable those who commit violent acts or gross human rights violations against LGBTQI individuals.The bill allows for waivers to be granted for specific individuals if deemed necessary for U.S. national interests or international obligations, provided Congress is notified in advance.The bill provides definitions for key terms, such as "foreign person" and identifies the relevant congressional committees involved in the implementation of the act.None found.

