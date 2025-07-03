New Bill: Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduces S. 2133: To repeal the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019.

We have received text from S. 2133: To repeal the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019.. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled "To repeal the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019" aims to remove the existing law known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which was enacted to impose sanctions and other measures in response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria. The key provisions and implications of this bill are as follows:





Background on the Caesar Act





The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 was established with the purpose of:







Imposing sanctions on individuals and entities associated with the Syrian government.



Protecting civilians in Syria through economic pressure on the government that has been accused of war crimes.



Deterring foreign influence and military assistance to the Syrian government.







What the Bill Would Do





The proposed bill seeks to repeal the Caesar Act entirely, which would have the following effects:







**End Sanctions**: It would discontinue the sanctions that have been imposed on the Syrian government, which were aimed at restricting its ability to fund military operations and limit its influence in the region.



**Reallocate Resources**: The repeal might lead to changes in how humanitarian assistance is distributed and funded in Syria, potentially allowing for more engagement with the Syrian government.



**International Relations**: It could also affect U.S. relations with other countries involved in the Syrian conflict, as sanctions are often a point of contention in diplomatic discussions.







Potential Implications







**Humanitarian Access**: Some advocates may argue that repealing the Act could facilitate increased humanitarian aid access, while critics might contend it could empower the Syrian government.



**Geopolitical Dynamics**: The change could alter the balance of power in the region and affect the roles of other countries involved in Syria.



**Domestic Political Reactions**: The repeal could lead to significant debate among lawmakers about the effectiveness and morality of sanctions as a tool for foreign policy.







Relevant Companies





None found



