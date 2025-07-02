New Bill: Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduces S. 2122: Jury Access for Capable Citizens and Equality in Service Selection Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2122: Jury Access for Capable Citizens and Equality in Service Selection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 10 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Jury Access for Capable Citizens and Equality in Service Selection Act of 2025, aims to amend existing U.S. law regarding federal jury service. The key provision of the bill states that individuals cannot be excluded from serving on a federal jury based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.





Key Provisions









Amendment to Jury Service Eligibility:



The bill proposes to add "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to the list of characteristics that cannot be used to exclude someone from jury duty. This means that the reasons for disqualifying potential jurors are expanded to include protections against discrimination based on these attributes.



Federal Jurisdiction:



The changes would apply to federal juries across the United States, which are governed by Title 28 of the United States Code, specifically Section 1862.



Goal of the Bill:



The legislation is designed to promote inclusivity and ensure that jury panels reflect the diversity of the community, enhancing the fairness of the judicial process.







Impact on Individuals





By prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, the bill seeks to provide equal access to jury service for all capable citizens. This is intended to bolster the principle that every citizen should have the opportunity to participate in the judicial system, free from bias or exclusion based on personal characteristics.





Relevant Companies





None found



