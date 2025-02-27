New Bill: Senator James Lankford introduces S. 285: Fairness for Crime Victims Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 285: Fairness for Crime Victims Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the **Fairness for Crime Victims Act of 2025**, aims to ensure that the funds collected for the **Crime Victims Fund** are consistently available for supporting victims of crime. The key objectives of the bill can be summarized as follows:





Background





The Crime Victims Fund was established in 1984. It operates on the principle that the funds collected from fines and penalties imposed on convicted criminals should be used to assist those who have suffered from crimes. The fund is supported by fines, penalties, and private donations, and it does not receive taxpayer money. It is intended to provide various services to victims of crime, particularly focusing on those affected by child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence.





Issues Addressed







Historically, there have been significant amounts of money withheld from the Crime Victims Fund—over $10 billion since 2000. This has limited the disbursement of funds to crime victims despite the collection of these funds.



From 2010 to 2014, approximately $12 billion was collected, but only about $3.6 billion (30%) was distributed to victims, leading to a gap in funding.



Although disbursals have increased since 2015, there is a need for a permanent solution to guarantee that funds are reliably distributed to victims of crime each year.







Provisions of the Bill





The bill includes specific points regarding mandatory budgetary changes affecting the Crime Victims Fund:







It establishes a point of order in the Senate against any provision that would reduce the amount available from the Crime Victims Fund below a three-year average amount. This means that if a new budget proposal threatens to decrease the funding below what has typically been allocated over the past three years, it can be challenged and blocked from proceeding.



This point of order applies to appropriations bills and amendments, ensuring that any proposed changes must maintain or exceed the average funding level over the specified period.



In the House of Representatives, similar points of order would also be established to prevent reductions in funding for the Crime Victims Fund. If an amendment or conference report would lead to less funding, it would not be allowed to proceed.



The proposed legislation allows exceptions where the difference in funding does not exceed $2 billion, providing a buffer against minor adjustments without triggering a point of order.







Objective





The overall aim of the bill is to restore fairness and reliability in the funding available for crime victims. By putting these budgetary limitations in place, the bill seeks to ensure that victims receive the support and services they need without the risk of future funding being diminished due to legislative changes.





Relevant Companies





None found



