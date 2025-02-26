News & Insights

Stocks
XOM

New Bill: Senator James Lankford introduces S. 224: Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act

February 26, 2025 — 11:39 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from S. 224: Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


The "Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act" aims to amend the Internal Revenue Code, specifically regarding the treatment of intangible drilling and development costs for tax purposes. The key changes proposed by the bill include:



Changes to Tax Calculations




  • The bill allows companies to include intangible drilling and development costs when calculating their adjusted financial statement income.


  • It removes certain restrictions on how businesses can account for these costs in their financial statements.



Specific Accounting Adjustments



In more detail, the bill proposes the following adjustments:




  • It modifies the Internal Revenue Code to reduce the complexity of deductions. This would involve:



    • Eliminating some depreciation deductions when calculating adjusted income for intangible development costs.


    • Disregarding depreciation and depletion expenses that are already accounted for in the companies’ financial statements.




Implementation Timeline



The amendments proposed in this bill would become effective for taxable years that begin after December 31, 2025.



Potential Impacts



By making these changes, the bill seeks to encourage domestic energy production by potentially lowering the tax burden on companies engaged in drilling and development activities and providing a clearer accounting method for related expenses.



Relevant Companies





  • XOM

    (Exxon Mobil Corporation): This company could be impacted as it often incurs significant intangible drilling costs and may benefit from the ability to account for these costs more favorably when filing taxes.



  • CVX

    (Chevron Corporation): Similar to Exxon, Chevron is involved in extensive drilling and could see tax benefits through the revised accounting practices proposed.



  • OXY

    (Occidental Petroleum Corporation): This company may also significantly benefit from the bill, as it regularly invests in drilling and development activities that generate substantial intangible costs.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
CVX
OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.