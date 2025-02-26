New Bill: Senator James Lankford introduces S. 224: Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act

We have received text from S. 224: Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

The "Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act" aims to amend the Internal Revenue Code, specifically regarding the treatment of intangible drilling and development costs for tax purposes. The key changes proposed by the bill include:





The bill allows companies to include intangible drilling and development costs when calculating their adjusted financial statement income.



It removes certain restrictions on how businesses can account for these costs in their financial statements.







It modifies the Internal Revenue Code to reduce the complexity of deductions. This would involve:



Eliminating some depreciation deductions when calculating adjusted income for intangible development costs.



Disregarding depreciation and depletion expenses that are already accounted for in the companies’ financial statements.









The amendments proposed in this bill would become effective for taxable years that begin after December 31, 2025.





By making these changes, the bill seeks to encourage domestic energy production by potentially lowering the tax burden on companies engaged in drilling and development activities and providing a clearer accounting method for related expenses.





XOM



(Exxon Mobil Corporation): This company could be impacted as it often incurs significant intangible drilling costs and may benefit from the ability to account for these costs more favorably when filing taxes.



CVX



(Chevron Corporation): Similar to Exxon, Chevron is involved in extensive drilling and could see tax benefits through the revised accounting practices proposed.



OXY



(Occidental Petroleum Corporation): This company may also significantly benefit from the bill, as it regularly invests in drilling and development activities that generate substantial intangible costs.





