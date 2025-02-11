New Bill: Senator James E. Risch introduces S. 89: Sporting Firearms Access Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 89: Sporting Firearms Access Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-14, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is known as the Sporting Firearms Access Act of 2025. Its main goal is to reform the current restrictions on importing firearms and ammunition into the United States. Here are the key provisions outlined in the bill:





Changes to Firearm Importation Rules





The bill proposes several amendments to the existing laws regarding the importation of firearms and ammunition:









Authority of the Attorney General:



The bill states that the Attorney General will have the authority to allow the importation of certain firearms and ammunition that are generally recognized as suitable for sporting purposes, which include uses such as hunting, recreational target shooting, and organized competitions.



Conditional Importation:



Importation of firearms and ammunition will be subject to the Attorney General's determination, but there are specific criteria that must be met for these determinations to proceed.



Timeframe for Decisions:



The Attorney General is required to make a determination about the importation request within 90 days. If this decision is not made within that period, the importation will automatically be allowed.







Process for Denial of Importation





If the Attorney General denies a request to import a firearm or ammunition, the following procedures will apply:









Basis for Denial:



The Attorney General must provide a written explanation for the denial and post this information on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives' website.



Similar Imports:



The Attorney General cannot deny the importation of a firearm or ammunition that is substantially similar to firearms currently available in the U.S.



Hearing Rights:



Individuals who are denied importation rights may request a hearing to review the denial, which must be held at a convenient location for the person appealing the decision.







Legal Recourse for Denied Applications





If a denial occurs after the hearing, the affected party has the right to challenge this decision in a U.S. district court. The process allows for:







The court to review any evidence submitted during the hearing.



The burden of proof lying with the Attorney General to justify the denial.



Possibility of recovering attorney fees if the court overturns the denial.







Technical Amendments





The bill also contains technical amendments related to prior laws, making adjustments to certain legal references within the U.S. code pertaining to the importation of firearms.





Overall Objective





The overall objective of the Sporting Firearms Access Act of 2025 is to clarify and streamline the process for importing firearms and ammunition for sporting purposes while ensuring that there are established rights and procedures for individuals whose requests have been denied. By doing so, the bill aims to enhance the ability for individuals to access firearms intended for recreational and competitive use.





Ruger (RGR): A manufacturer of firearms, may be affected by increased demand for sporting firearms if import restrictions are eased.





