New Bill: Senator James E. Risch introduces S. 37: Venezuela Advancing Liberty, Opportunity, and Rights Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 37: Venezuela Advancing Liberty, Opportunity, and Rights Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-08, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

The "Venezuela Advancing Liberty, Opportunity, and Rights Act of 2025" seeks to enhance democracy in Venezuela by outlining various measures to support humanitarian efforts and enforce sanctions against the current Maduro regime. Below is a breakdown of the key components of the bill.





Humanitarian Support





The bill mandates the provision of humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Venezuelan people. This support includes:







Food aid



Medical assistance



Other necessary resources to assist the population







Assistance Plan





The President is required to develop a strategic plan aimed at providing assistance to Venezuela following the establishment of a democratically elected government. This plan should include:







Detailed strategies for distributing aid



Types of assistance to be offered, such as food and medicine



Regular reports to Congress on progress and activities



Coordination of federal efforts to ensure effective implementation



Communication with Venezuelan citizens to ensure their needs are addressed







Sanctions Enforcement





The bill emphasizes the enforcement of existing sanctions against the Maduro regime to deter undemocratic practices and human rights abuses. It also promotes international cooperation with other nations to effectively implement these sanctions and increase pressure on the regime.





Facilitating International Cooperation





In addition to domestic efforts, the bill seeks to promote collaboration among international partners to restore democratic governance in Venezuela. This may involve:







Building coalitions with other countries advocating for democracy in Venezuela



Engaging in diplomatic discussions to support Venezuelan civil society







Implementation Timeline





The support measures outlined will commence only when a legitimate, democratically elected government is confirmed in Venezuela, ensuring that assistance is effectively directed and meaningful.





