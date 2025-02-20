New Bill: Senator James E. Risch introduces S. 145: Dismantle Iran’s Proxy Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 145: Dismantle Iran’s Proxy Act of 2025. This bill was received on None, and currently has 19 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Dismantle Iran’s Proxy Act of 2025



, proposes several actions concerning a group known as Ansarallah, also referred to as the Houthi movement. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill entails:





Redesignation of Ansarallah





The bill mandates that within 30 days of its enactment, the President must officially designate Ansarallah as a foreign terrorist organization under U.S. law. This designation will lead to the imposition of sanctions against Ansarallah and individuals identified as officials, agents, or affiliates of the group. Specifically, the sanctions will involve:







Blocking property and prohibiting transactions related to Ansarallah, following existing U.S. executive orders on terrorism.







Determination of Affiliates





Additionally, within 30 days of the designation, the President is required to report to relevant congressional committees on whether certain identified individuals are considered part of Ansarallah. The individuals specified in the bill include:







Abdul Malik al-Houthi



Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi



Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim







Strategy to Address Ansarallah’s Capabilities





Within 180 days of the enactment, the President must also submit a strategy to Congress aimed at:







Restoring freedom of navigation in the Bab al Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and nearby waterways.



Reducing Ansarallah's offensive abilities, which includes targets related to leadership, intelligence, support for attacks, and military supplies.







Reporting on Humanitarian Aid Challenges





The bill requires a report within 180 days on the challenges faced in delivering humanitarian aid in parts of Yemen controlled by Ansarallah. This report must cover:







Challenges in aid distribution caused by rules and regulations imposed by Ansarallah.



Interference by Ansarallah with humanitarian aid efforts, including manipulation of beneficiary lists.



Violence and intimidation against humanitarian workers and U.S. diplomatic staff.



Efforts being made by the U.S. and partners to ensure that aid reaches affected populations without interference.







Definitions





Several terms are defined for clarity throughout the bill, including:









Ansarallah:



The Houthi movement or similar groups.



Foreign person:



Any person that is not a U.S. citizen or entity.



U.S. person:



U.S. citizens and certain resident aliens.







Implementation Framework





The bill establishes a framework for the U.S. government to monitor and report on the status and actions of Ansarallah, aiming to address both security concerns and humanitarian challenges in the region.





Relevant Companies





None found.



