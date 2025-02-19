New Bill: Senator James E. Risch introduces S. 119: No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your Rights Act

We have received text from S. 119: No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your Rights Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 8 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your Rights Act



, aims to change how the federal government handles records of firearm transactions from businesses that have ceased operations. Here are the main points of the legislation:





Key Provisions









Destruction of Firearm Transaction Records:



The bill requires the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to destroy all firearm transaction records related to businesses that have discontinued operations. This destruction must occur within 90 days after the bill becomes law.



Amendment to Existing Code:



The legislation proposes modifications to



section 923(g)(4)



of title 18 in the United States Code. Specifically, it seeks to remove certain sentences that allow for the retention of records of discontinued businesses. This aims to prevent the registration of firearms from businesses that are no longer in operation.



Report Requirement:



After the destruction of the records, the ATF Director must provide a report to Congress detailing the number of records that have been destroyed.







Purpose





The bill's purpose is to eliminate the retention of firearm transaction records from businesses that are no longer operating, thereby addressing concerns related to the long-term storage of such records by the federal government.





Impact





By mandating the destruction of these records, the legislation aims to alleviate apprehensions over government tracking of firearm ownership for discontinued businesses. It also seeks to streamline federal record-keeping practices regarding firearms, potentially affecting how future firearm regulations are enforced.





Relevant Companies







None found





