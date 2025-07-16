New Bill: Senator Elizabeth Warren introduces S. 2197: Refund Equality Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2197: Refund Equality Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 45 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Refund Equality Act of 2025



, aims to allow legally married same-sex couples to amend their tax filing status for certain previous years beyond the usual deadline. The key provisions of the bill include:





Extension of Tax Filing Limitations





The bill proposes that if a same-sex couple was first treated as married based on a specific ruling (Revenue Ruling 2013–17) and they filed a tax return as individuals rather than jointly for years before September 16, 2013, they are allowed to amend those tax returns. Specifically:







If these couples had the option to file jointly in those years but did not due to the legal status of same-sex marriage at the time, they can now treat their prior individual returns as separate returns as defined in the Internal Revenue Code.



The usual time limits for amending these returns will be extended, allowing them to file joint returns for these earlier tax years without being restricted by the standard deadlines.



For any joint returns filed under this amendment, the period for claiming any tax credits or refunds will also be extended until the deadline for tax returns that includes the date this bill is enacted.







Restrictions on Amendments





The ability to amend tax returns and claim refunds as mentioned in the above section applies only to changes in marital status for tax purposes. This means that any amendments must be related specifically to their marriage status, as recognized by the law.





Significance of the Bill





The main objective of the Refund Equality Act is to provide equitable tax treatment to same-sex couples who may have missed potential tax benefits due to the previous legal context surrounding same-sex marriage. This bill addresses the financial implications of filing taxes as married couples retroactively for those affected years.





Relevant Companies





None found.



