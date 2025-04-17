New Bill: Senator Edward J. Markey introduces S. 422: Right to Contraception Act

We have received text from S. 422: Right to Contraception Act. This bill was received on 2025-02-05, and currently has 40 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Right to Contraception Act



, aims to safeguard individuals' right to access contraception and ensure that health care providers can offer contraceptive services without interference. It addresses several key areas:





1. Definitions





The bill provides definitions for terms such as:









Contraception:



Actions taken to prevent pregnancy, which can include the use of contraceptives, fertility-awareness methods, and sterilization procedures.



Actions taken to prevent pregnancy, which can include the use of contraceptives, fertility-awareness methods, and sterilization procedures.





Contraceptive:



Any drug, device, or biological product intended for pregnancy prevention, that is approved under specific laws.



Any drug, device, or biological product intended for pregnancy prevention, that is approved under specific laws.





Health care provider:



Entities or individuals authorized to provide health care services, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.







2. Legislative Findings





The bill states that:







The right to contraception is considered fundamental and crucial for privacy, health, and equality.



The right to contraception is considered fundamental and crucial for privacy, health, and equality.



There is a history of legal recognition of this right through various Supreme Court cases.



There is a history of legal recognition of this right through various Supreme Court cases.



Internationally, access to contraception is recognized as a human right that promotes health and empowerment.







3. Purpose of the Act





Its main purposes are:







To affirm a comprehensive right to access contraception.



To affirm a comprehensive right to access contraception.



To allow individuals to seek contraceptive services freely and enable providers to offer such services.



To allow individuals to seek contraceptive services freely and enable providers to offer such services.



To protect personal choices related to health and family planning.







4. Rights Granted





The legislation guarantees that:







Individuals can obtain contraceptives and engage in contraception.



Individuals can obtain contraceptives and engage in contraception.



Health care providers have the right to offer contraceptive services, referrals, and information without facing restrictions that single out contraception.







5. Applicability and Enforcement





The bill asserts that:







It supersedes existing Federal and State laws that may limit access to contraceptives.



It supersedes existing Federal and State laws that may limit access to contraceptives.



Federal and State authorities cannot enforce laws that prohibit or restrict contraceptive access.



Federal and State authorities cannot enforce laws that prohibit or restrict contraceptive access.



Individuals have the right to take civil action against any entity that violates these rights.







6. Exceptions and Limitations





The Act does not negate the authority of the Federal Government to approve and regulate contraceptives, nor does it require specific benefits under health insurance plans.





7. Legal Protections and Rights of Action





The bill allows:







The Attorney General to commence actions against violations by states or officials.



The Attorney General to commence actions against violations by states or officials.



Individuals to seek judicial relief against any actions that impede access to contraceptives.







8. Severability Clause





If any part of this Act is found unconstitutional, the rest of the provisions would remain in effect.





Relevant Companies









PFE



(Pfizer Inc.): As a major manufacturer of contraceptives and other pharmaceutical products, Pfizer could see increased demand for its contraceptive products if access is expanded.



PFE (Pfizer Inc.): As a major manufacturer of contraceptives and other pharmaceutical products, Pfizer could see increased demand for its contraceptive products if access is expanded.





BMY



(Bristol-Myers Squibb Company): Similar to Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb might witness a shift in the market for contraceptive methods, as they also offer related health care solutions.



BMY (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company): Similar to Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb might witness a shift in the market for contraceptive methods, as they also offer related health care solutions.





MYL



(Mylan N.V.): Now part of Viatris, this company is a significant producer of generic contraceptives and could benefit from a broadened market under this law.





Senator Edward J. Markey Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Edward J. Markey:

S.1484: A bill to improve weather research and forecasting by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and for other purposes.

S.1466: A bill to establish a Federal Advisory Council to Support Victims of Gun Violence.

S.1268: Safety Starts at the Top Act of 2025

S.1227: ABC Act

S.1214: Heating and Cooling Relief Act

S.1187: Deerfield River Wild and Scenic River Study Act of 2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.