New Bill: Senator Edward J. Markey introduces S. 315: AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 315: AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-29, and currently has 45 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025



, aims to ensure that all passenger motor vehicles manufactured in the United States include devices that can receive AM broadcast signals. The key points of the bill are as follows:





Requirements for AM Radio Installation





Within one year of the bill becoming law, the Secretary of Transportation, along with consultation from relevant agencies, will need to issue a rule specifying that:







Devices capable of receiving AM broadcast signals must be installed as standard equipment in newly manufactured passenger vehicles sold in the U.S., imported, or shipped across state lines.





These devices must provide easy access to AM broadcast stations for drivers.





Manufacturers can meet these requirements by including devices that receive digital audio signals from AM broadcast stations.







Compliance Deadlines





Manufacturers will have between two to three years to comply with this rule. However, manufacturers that sold 40,000 or fewer vehicles in the U.S. in the previous year will have a longer compliance period of four years.





Interim Requirements





For any vehicles built after the law is enacted but before the compliance deadline, manufacturers are required to:







Label these vehicles clearly to inform consumers that they do not include devices for receiving AM broadcast signals.





Not charge extra fees or surcharges for access to AM signals during this interim period.







Preemption of State Laws





Once the federal rule is enacted, states cannot impose additional rules or laws regarding access to AM broadcast stations in passenger vehicles.





Enforcement Measures





Violating the new federal rule could lead to civil penalties. The Attorney General may also take civil action to enforce the rule.





Emergency Alert System Study





The bill requires the Comptroller General to study how emergency alerts and warnings are communicated to the public, specifically looking at the role of vehicles equipped with AM radio in these systems.





Periodic Review





The Secretary of Transportation must evaluate the impacts of this rule every five years to assess its effectiveness and public safety implications.





Expiration of Authority





The Secretary's authority to issue the required rule is set to expire ten years after the bill's enactment.





Relevant Companies









F (Ford Motor Company) - As a major manufacturer of passenger vehicles, Ford will need to adapt its manufacturing processes to comply with the new rule regarding AM radio installations.





T (AT&T Inc.) - Although less directly impacted than car manufacturers, AT&T provides media services that may adjust programming based on vehicle functionalities.





GM



(General Motors Company) - Another significant vehicle manufacturer that will have to comply with new standards pertaining to AM radio equipment.





