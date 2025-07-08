New Bill: Senator Edward J. Markey introduces S. 2165: 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2165: 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025 aims to address concerns related to the growing ability of individuals to use 3D printing technology to create firearms and firearm components. Here’s a summary of the key aspects of the bill:





Objective





The primary objective of this bill is to prohibit the distribution of digital files and instructions that can be used to 3D print firearms. This includes files that could enable an individual to print a complete firearm or key components, such as frames or receivers, without requiring a license or adherence to existing firearm laws.





Rationale





The bill presents several findings that outline the reasons for its introduction:









Advancements in Technology:



The availability of 3D printing technology has made it easier and cheaper for unlicensed individuals to fabricate firearms, including parts made from plastic.



Risk of Evasion:



Firearms created through 3D printing may evade detection by traditional security measures, such as metal detectors, increasing risks in public spaces like airports.



Accessibility of Plans:



The online availability of plans for 3D printed guns poses a threat to public safety as it may allow individuals prohibited from possessing firearms (such as felons and domestic abusers) to access firearms.



Tracing Challenges:



Traditional firearms come with serial numbers that allow for tracing. In contrast, 3D printed firearms are often untraceable, complicating investigations into gun-related crimes.



Criminal Activity:



There is evidence that criminals are seeking out untraceable firearms, and 3D printing provides a new method to create them without the risk of being tracked.



Interference with Lawful Commerce:



The bill suggests that the trafficking of untraceable firearms undermines the legal firearms market and enhances gun crime.







Provisions of the Bill





The bill introduces an amendment to Section 922 of Title 18 of the United States Code, specifically prohibiting:







The



intentional distribution



of digital files that provide instructions for 3D printing firearms. This includes files in formats such as Computer Aided Design (CAD) files.



The of digital files that provide instructions for 3D printing firearms. This includes files in formats such as Computer Aided Design (CAD) files.



Distributing such files via the internet or any online platform.







The intent is to curb the access that potential criminals may have to the means of creating untraceable weapons while reinforcing public safety measures.





Impact on Firearm Regulation





The bill is positioned as a necessary step to protect the existing federal firearms regulatory framework by addressing the unique threats posed by 3D printed guns. The supporters of the bill advocate that it is aimed at enhancing public safety and preventing violence rather than limiting individual rights related to programming or technology.





Relevant Companies





None found



