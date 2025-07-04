New Bill: Senator Edward J. Markey introduces S. 2156: Making America Safe and Secure Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2156: Making America Safe and Secure Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Making America Safe and Secure Act of 2025, aims to provide grants to states to help them establish and uphold firearms licensing requirements. Here’s a breakdown of its key provisions:





Firearms Licensing Definitions





The bill outlines specific terms related to firearm licensing:









Covered License:



This refers to a firearms license or a firearms dealer license.



Prohibited Individual:



This is someone deemed ineligible to receive a covered license, based on established criteria.



Extreme Risk Protection Order:



A court-issued order that temporarily prohibits an individual from possessing firearms if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.







Establishment of Standards





States will be required to set standards for identifying individuals who cannot obtain a firearms license. These standards will consider various factors, including:







Criminal history



Past behavior deemed dangerous by a court



Age and legal residency



Military discharges



Active protection orders







Grants for Implementation





The bill authorizes the Assistant Attorney General to provide grants to states for the following purposes:







Establishing or maintaining firearms and dealer licensing requirements.



Implementing comprehensive background checks, licensing applications, and a licensing authority, typically a local police chief or designated officer.



Developing processes for revocation or denial of licenses based on safety and legality.







Use of Grant Funds





Funds from these grants must be used for:







Implementing licensing requirements, ensuring individuals have a firearms license when purchasing firearms or ammunition.



Establishing a minimum number of firearms sold or leased to require a dealer license.



Conducting thorough background checks for applicants, including interviews and reference letters.







Reporting and Oversight





States receiving grants will be required to report annually on the use of funds. This will include:







A summary of activities funded by the grant.



An assessment of the effectiveness of the licensing program.







Limitations on Fund Allocation





No more than 2% of the funds provided to states can be used for administrative costs by the Assistant Attorney General. Additionally, any unspent grant amounts must be returned to the Assistant Attorney General.





Judicial and Administrative Reviews





The bill establishes procedures to allow individuals to appeal decisions regarding their licensing status, ensuring there is a system for review and fairness.





Relevant Companies









CAA Industries



- This company might be impacted as it operates in the firearms industry and could see changes in its licensing processes.



Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.



- As a major gun manufacturer, Sturm Ruger may need to adapt its sales processes to comply with new licensing requirements.



American Outdoor Brands Corp.



- This company, involved in the sale of firearms and ammunition, might face changes in its operational protocols due to new licensing laws.





