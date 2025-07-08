New Bill: Senator Edward J. Markey introduces S. 2154: Protecting Kids from Gun Marketing Act

We have received text from S. 2154: Protecting Kids from Gun Marketing Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Protecting Kids from Gun Marketing Act



, aims to prohibit the marketing and advertising of firearms and firearm-related products to individuals under the age of 18. Here are the main components of the bill:





Prohibition of Marketing to Minors







The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is required to create rules that stop manufacturers, dealers, importers, and their agents from marketing firearms to minors in ways that are designed to attract them.



The FTC must establish these rules within one year of the bill’s enactment.







Considerations for Attractive Marketing





The FTC will consider various factors to determine if the marketing appears attractive to minors. These factors include:







Use of cartoon characters, caricatures, or memes that may appeal to minors.



Offering branded merchandise (like clothing or toys) that promotes firearms.



Presenting firearms or related products designed specifically for minors.



Including images of minors using firearms in advertisements.



Targeting advertising primarily at minors rather than adults.



Offering firearms as gifts to minors for promotional purposes.



Implying endorsement or affiliation with government or military contracts to attract minors.







Enforcement Mechanisms







The FTC will enforce the regulations with the same authority it has under the Federal Trade Commission Act. Violations of these rules will be treated as unfair or deceptive acts.



State attorneys general can also bring civil actions against violators. They may seek injunctions, enforce compliance, and obtain damages or other forms of relief for residents affected by violations.



Individuals can bring their own civil actions if they believe they have been harmed by violations of these rules, seeking damages, attorney fees, and other legal remedies.







Reporting Requirements







After the FTC finalizes rules, it must submit a report to Congress within 60 days, outlining its plan for enforcement and educating businesses and consumers about compliance.



The FTC is also required to submit a biennial report on its enforcement actions related to this Act.







General Provisions





The bill emphasizes that if any part of it is deemed invalid, the remaining sections will continue to be effective. Additionally, important definitions are included, such as:









Commission:



Refers to the Federal Trade Commission.



Refers to the Federal Trade Commission.





Minor:



Defined as anyone under the age of 18.



Defined as anyone under the age of 18.





Firearm and Related Products:



Includes firearms, ammunition, and any accessories or components related to firearms.







Relevant Companies







None found





