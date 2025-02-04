New Bill: Senator Deb Fischer introduces S. 161: She Develops Regulations In Vehicle Equality and Safety Act

We have received text from S. 161: She Develops Regulations In Vehicle Equality and Safety Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-21, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "She Develops Regulations In Vehicle Equality and Safety Act" (or the "She DRIVES Act") is legislation aimed at updating vehicle safety regulations, particularly focusing on crash testing standards to enhance safety for all vehicle occupants, regardless of gender.





Key Provisions





The legislation primarily mandates the Secretary of Transportation to implement new requirements and updates to existing Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) through the following key actions:





1. Updates to Crash Testing Procedures









Front Impact Testing:



The Secretary is required to revise regulations to include testing devices that better represent both adult males and adult females in frontal crash tests. Specifically, they must use:





The 50th percentile adult male Test Device for Human Occupant Restraint (THOR-50M).





The 5th percentile adult female Test Device for Human Occupant Restraint (THOR-05F).







The Secretary is required to revise regulations to include testing devices that better represent both adult males and adult females in frontal crash tests. Specifically, they must use:





Side Impact Testing:



Similar updates must be made for side impact testing involving new dummy testing devices that reflect a wider range of body sizes, including:





The 50th percentile adult male Worldwide Harmonized Side Impact Dummy.





The 5th percentile adult female Worldwide Harmonized Side Impact Dummy.







Similar updates must be made for side impact testing involving new dummy testing devices that reflect a wider range of body sizes, including:





2. Timing Requirements for New Rules





The Secretary must follow specific timelines for implementing these changes:







Revise front impact standards within 15 days of enactment.



Revise front impact standards within 15 days of enactment.



Issue final rules for the newly required testing devices within 180 days for the THOR-50M and 120 days for the THOR-05F.



Issue final rules for the newly required testing devices within 180 days for the THOR-50M and 120 days for the THOR-05F.



Follow up with side impact regulations within 18 months and issue final rules within 30 months after enactment.







3. Injury Criteria Updates





The bill requires the Secretary to establish or update injury criteria for different parts of the body (head, neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis, upper leg, and lower leg) based on real-world data to improve overall vehicle safety.





4. Reporting Requirements





The Secretary must submit an initial report within one year of the enactment that:







Identifies timelines for incorporating additional testing devices.



Identifies timelines for incorporating additional testing devices.



Compares U.S. testing devices with more advanced options used in other countries.



Compares U.S. testing devices with more advanced options used in other countries.



Describes the process for potentially updating U.S. testing devices.







A follow-up report is required five years later to assess progress and identify any new advanced testing devices available in international markets.





5. Goal of the Legislation





Overall, the act is intended to improve vehicle safety for all occupants by ensuring that crash test standards are reflective of a diverse population, thereby potentially reducing injuries in motor vehicle accidents, particularly among women.





Relevant Companies









F



- Ford Motor Company: Changes in testing standards may affect how Ford designs vehicles and their compliance with updated safety regulations.



F - Ford Motor Company: Changes in testing standards may affect how Ford designs vehicles and their compliance with updated safety regulations.





GM



- General Motors: Similar to Ford, GM will need to adapt its vehicle designs and safety features to meet new crashworthiness standards.



GM - General Motors: Similar to Ford, GM will need to adapt its vehicle designs and safety features to meet new crashworthiness standards.





TSLA



- Tesla, Inc.: As a leader in electric vehicles, Tesla may face challenges and opportunities in implementing new safety testing protocols into their existing and upcoming models.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.