New Bill: Senator David McCormick introduces S. 2146: China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2146: China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2025 aims to enhance transparency regarding the exchange rate policies of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The bill instructs the United States Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advocate for certain actions to ensure that China's exchange rate practices are clearer and more well-monitored. Below are the key components of the bill:





Objectives of the Bill







The bill mandates the U.S. Executive Director at the IMF to work towards increased transparency in China's exchange rate policies.



It seeks enhanced multilateral and bilateral surveillance by the IMF of China's exchange rate arrangements.



The bill emphasizes the need to track any indirect foreign exchange market intervention conducted by Chinese financial institutions or state-owned enterprises.







Consultation and Compliance





During discussions with China under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the U.S. will push for:







Identification of significant differences in China's exchange rate policies compared to other countries whose currencies are part of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) valuation.



Stronger evaluation of China's role as a responsible member of the international monetary system, particularly during governance reviews of the IMF, which can influence China’s quota and voting shares within the organization.







Findings Supporting the Bill





The bill refers to several findings related to China's current lack of transparency regarding its exchange rate policies. Key points include:







China is required by the IMF to maintain orderly exchange rate arrangements and avoid manipulation, but it has not fully complied.



Reports from the U.S. Treasury have highlighted concerns over the limited information that China provides regarding its foreign exchange practices.



China's practices are seen as an outlier compared to other major economies, leading to calls for closer monitoring and reporting.







Duration and Termination of Requirements





The requirements for advocating for increased transparency will terminate either:







30 days after the U.S. Governor of the IMF reports to Congress that China is substantially complying with its obligations under the IMF's Articles of Agreement.



Or 7 years after the bill is enacted, whichever comes first.







Conclusion





This bill is primarily focused on improving the understanding and monitoring of China's exchange rate policies, aiming for a more transparent and responsible financial relationship under the frameworks set by international financial institutions.





Relevant Companies









AAPL



(Apple Inc.): As a major company operating in China, any changes to China's currency policies or economic stability could affect Apple’s pricing and sales strategies.



TSLA



(Tesla Inc.): Tesla has significant manufacturing operations in China and could be impacted by fluctuations in the exchange rate, affecting production costs and profit margins.



GOOGL



(Alphabet Inc.): Google's business operations, including advertising and services, in China may face financial implications due to changes in exchange rates.





