New Bill: Senator Dan Sullivan introduces S. 93: Harmful Algal Bloom and Hypoxia Research and Control Amendments Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 93: Harmful Algal Bloom and Hypoxia Research and Control Amendments Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-14, and currently has 11 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Harmful Algal Bloom and Hypoxia Research and Control Amendments Act of 2025" is legislation designed to improve research and intervention efforts regarding harmful algal blooms (HABs) and hypoxia in aquatic environments. The bill aims to:





Enhancements in Research and Interventions





The bill focuses on advancing scientific understanding of harmful algal blooms and hypoxia, which are critical issues impacting water quality, marine life, and public health. It establishes action strategies and assessments to evaluate both the causes and potential solutions to these environmental challenges.





Coordination of Federal Efforts





To streamline resources and efforts, the bill promotes coordination among federal agencies and other relevant stakeholders. This includes ensuring that research efforts are more integrated and that various groups are working together effectively to address the issues posed by algal blooms and hypoxia.





Funding for Prevention and Mitigation





The legislation allocates funding to support prevention and mitigation strategies. This funding aims to enhance local, tribal, and academic involvement in addressing these environmental concerns. Specifically, the bill authorizes an annual budget of $2,000,000 from 2026 to 2030 to facilitate and support related efforts and initiatives.





Definitions and Community Involvement





The bill includes a definition of "customary and traditional use," which refers to how individuals or communities utilize fish, wildlife, or other natural resources for personal, family, economic, nutritional, or cultural needs. This definition emphasizes the importance of recognizing and integrating local practices and knowledge into the overall management strategies related to aquatic resources.





Overall Goals





Ultimately, the bill seeks to create a more robust framework for understanding and controlling harmful algal blooms and hypoxia through enhanced research, coordinated federal actions, community participation, and dedicated funding. The anticipated outcome is better prepared and more resilient ecosystems, improved water quality, and support for those communities engaged in traditional resource use.





Companies involved in water treatment solutions may experience increased demand for their products and services as more measures to control algal blooms are implemented.



Chemical companies that manufacture products aimed at mitigating algae growth in recreational and agricultural water sources might see changes in regulations and potential market opportunities.



Fertilizer companies could be impacted due to potential regulatory changes regarding nutrient runoff, which is a major contributor to algal blooms.





