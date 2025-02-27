New Bill: Senator Cynthia M. Lummis introduces S. 284: Congressional Award Program Reauthorization Act

We have received text from S. 284: Congressional Award Program Reauthorization Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has no cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is known as the Congressional Award Program Reauthorization Act. Its main purpose is to extend the authorization of the Congressional Award Program, which encourages young people to participate in community service, personal development, and other activities that contribute to their growth and citizenship.





Key Provisions









Extension of Authorization:



The bill seeks to extend the program's authorization from October 1, 2023, to October 1, 2028. This means that the program will continue to operate for five more years without interruption.



Retroactive Effective Date:



The change extending the termination date is effective as though it was enacted on October 1, 2023, ensuring the program’s continuity from that point.



Amendments to Medal Design:



The bill makes modifications to the specifications regarding the medals awarded through the program. Specifically:





It removes the specific materials (gold-plate, rhodium, or bronze) that the medal should consist of, allowing for more flexibility in its design.





It alters the wording in the program's guidelines for clarity and consistency regarding the medal's production.







Implementation





The proposed amendments and extensions would require the relevant authorities overseeing the Congressional Award Program to continue their efforts in promoting youth engagement and development. The changes aim to foster a supportive environment for young individuals to pursue their interests and contribute positively to society.





Background





The Congressional Award Program was established to recognize, encourage, and reward young people for their accomplishments in fields like community service, personal development, and physical fitness. By extending its authorization and updating its provisions, the bill aims to ensure that the program remains a viable resource for youth engagement in the coming years.





