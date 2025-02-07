New Bill: Senator Cory A. Booker introduces S. 40: Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act

We have received text from S. 40: Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 19 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the **Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act**, proposes the establishment of a commission tasked with examining the historical injustices of slavery in the United States and its ongoing impacts. The key components of the bill include:





Purpose and Findings





The commission seeks to address the injustice and brutality of slavery from 1619 through 1865, as well as the systemic discrimination that has persisted against African Americans. Congress recognizes that:







Approximately 4 million Africans and their descendants were enslaved in the U.S.



Approximately 4 million Africans and their descendants were enslaved in the U.S.



Slavery was sanctioned by U.S. law and perpetuated by systemic discrimination after its abolition.



Slavery was sanctioned by U.S. law and perpetuated by systemic discrimination after its abolition.



Many African Americans today suffer socio-economic hardships resulting from this historical context.



Many African Americans today suffer socio-economic hardships resulting from this historical context.



There is a need to understand how these historical practices affect current generations.







Commission Duties





The commission will have the following key responsibilities:







Study the institution of slavery and its economic impact, including the roles of federal and state governments.



Study the institution of slavery and its economic impact, including the roles of federal and state governments.



Investigate the discrimination faced by freed slaves and their descendants across various aspects of society, including education and employment.



Investigate the discrimination faced by freed slaves and their descendants across various aspects of society, including education and employment.



Examine the negative effects of slavery that persist in the modern era.



Examine the negative effects of slavery that persist in the modern era.



Recommend educational initiatives to inform the public about these findings.



Recommend educational initiatives to inform the public about these findings.



Develop proposals for reparations that consider both financial compensation and other remedies to address the ongoing disparities.







Membership and Structure





The commission will consist of 13 members appointed from various sectors, including:







Three appointed by the President.



Three appointed by the President.



Three by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.



Three by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.



One by the President pro tempore of the Senate.



One by the President pro tempore of the Senate.



Six members from civil society organizations focused on reparatory justice.







Members will be selected based on their qualifications related to African-American studies and activism.





Operational Provisions





The commission will have the authority to hold hearings, gather evidence, and collaborate with federal agencies to fulfill its capabilities. It can also engage experts to assist in its tasks. The commission is required to submit a report with its findings and recommendations to Congress within one year of its first meeting.





Funding





The bill authorizes an appropriation of $12 million to support the commission’s activities.





Termination of the Commission





The commission will cease operations 90 days after submitting its final report to Congress.





Relevant Companies





None found.



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.