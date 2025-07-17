New Bill: Senator Cory A. Booker introduces S. 2203: Break the Cycle of Violence Act

We have received text from S. 2203: Break the Cycle of Violence Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-28, and currently has 19 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, aims to address community violence in the United States by promoting and funding community-based violence reduction programs. It is designed to enhance safety in communities, particularly those that have been severely impacted by violence, by providing financial resources to local organizations and governments. Here’s an overview of the key components of the bill:





Findings





The bill states that:







Community violence is a major public health concern and a leading cause of death and trauma in the U.S., especially among youth.



Community violence is a major public health concern and a leading cause of death and trauma in the U.S., especially among youth.



A significant number of homicides occur with firearms, disproportionately affecting communities of color and young Black and Brown men and boys.



A significant number of homicides occur with firearms, disproportionately affecting communities of color and young Black and Brown men and boys.



Community violence leads to widespread human and economic costs, making intervention imperative.



Community violence leads to widespread human and economic costs, making intervention imperative.



Effective, community-based strategies can reduce violence while providing support and services to those at risk without contributing to mass incarceration.







Title I: Department of Health and Human Services





Community-Based Violence Intervention Program Grants





The Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to award grants to support community violence intervention programs. Eligible entities include:







Community-based nonprofits with a track record of serving high-risk populations.



Community-based nonprofits with a track record of serving high-risk populations.



Local governments that meet certain criteria regarding homicide rates.







These grants will fund initiatives that focus on:







Providing culturally competent violence intervention services.



Providing culturally competent violence intervention services.



Utilizing evidence-based practices to reduce violence and support at-risk individuals.



Utilizing evidence-based practices to reduce violence and support at-risk individuals.



Coordinating services across various community-based organizations.







Establishment of Office and Advisory Committee





The bill establishes:







An Office of Community Violence Intervention within the Department of Health and Human Services to oversee the implementation of the act.



An Office of Community Violence Intervention within the Department of Health and Human Services to oversee the implementation of the act.



A Community Violence Intervention Advisory Committee to advise on grant solicitations and coordinated efforts among community organizations.







National Community Violence Response Center





A National Community Violence Response Center will be established to:







Assess community violence initiatives and provide technical assistance to grant recipients.



Assess community violence initiatives and provide technical assistance to grant recipients.



Support the development and implementation of community violence interventions.



Support the development and implementation of community violence interventions.



Coordinate research on community violence and its solutions.







Title II: Department of Labor





IMPACT Grants





The bill also establishes a program for year-round job training and workforce initiatives aimed at "opportunity youth" (young people aged 16-24 who are unemployed or not engaged in education). Grants will be provided to:







Community-based nonprofits.



Community-based nonprofits.



Apprenticeship programs and accredited community colleges.







The goal is to connect young people in high-violence communities with in-demand occupations and skills training.





Authorization of Appropriations





The bill authorizes funding amounts of:







$300 million for fiscal year 2026.



$300 million for fiscal year 2026.



$500 million for fiscal year 2027.



$500 million for fiscal year 2027.



$700 million per year for fiscal years 2028 to 2033.







Reports and Evaluation





The Secretary is required to publish reports on the best practices for grantees and assess the impacts of funded initiatives, ensuring transparency and accountability in how funds are utilized.





Relevant Companies





None found



Senator Cory A. Booker Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Cory A. Booker:

S.2203: Break the Cycle of Violence Act

S.2190: Fair Calculations in Civil Damages Act of 2025

S.2186: Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act

S.2018: A bill to modify certain limitations and exclusions regarding defense articles and requirements regarding security assistance and sales with respect to the Republic of Cyprus.

S.1910: Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act of 2025

S.1873: MARSHALS Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Cory A. Booker on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Senator Cory A. Booker Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Cory A. Booker is worth $915.4K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 302nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Booker has approximately $195.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Cory A. Booker's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Senator Cory A. Booker Stock Trading

We have data on up to $385.0K of trades from Senator Cory A. Booker, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Senator Cory A. Booker's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.