New Bill: Senator Chris Van Hollen introduces S. 51: Washington, D.C. Admission Act

We have received text from S. 51: Washington, D.C. Admission Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 41 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Washington, D.C. Admission Act aims to make Washington, D.C. a state in the United States. The bill outlines the necessary procedures for the admission of D.C. as a state and establishes the framework for its congressional representation as a full-fledged member of the Union. Key components of the bill include:





Statehood Procedures





The bill details the steps required for Washington, D.C. to become a state. This includes provisions for holding elections that will determine the local government as well as the election of representatives to Congress.





Name Changes





In conjunction with the admission, the bill proposes that all legal references to "District of Columbia" will be changed to "Capital". Furthermore, the "District of Columbia National Guard" will be renamed to the "Capital National Guard." This is part of the effort to recognize its new status as a state and ensure consistency in legislative language.





Termination of Municipal Corporation Status





Upon admission as a state, Washington, D.C. will cease to function as a municipal corporation. This means that the governance structure and legal status of D.C. will change significantly, aligning it more closely with the structure and functionalities of other states.





Accrued Service Obligations





The bill states that obligations for accrued service for individuals, such as retirement benefits for employees, will continue as they were under the District of Columbia's status prior to statehood. However, these obligations will only apply until the new state establishes its own laws concerning judge retirement funding. Following the certification of these laws, the obligations will no longer be in effect.





Implications for Federal Properties





The legislation also addresses the status of federal properties located in Washington, D.C. It establishes that these properties will be retained by the federal government even after D.C. gains statehood, ensuring that federal functions can continue without interruption.





Impact on Current Residents





The residents of Washington, D.C. will gain additional rights and representation by becoming state residents. They will have access to congressional representation, as well as the rights and responsibilities that come with statehood, potentially including new local and state government initiatives tailored to their needs.





Legislative Context





This bill adds to ongoing discussions and legislative efforts aimed at reshaping the political landscape surrounding the governance of Washington, D.C. It reflects broader considerations regarding representation, state rights, and the federal structure of governance in the United States.





