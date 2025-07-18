New Bill: Senator Chris Van Hollen introduces S. 2224: Taiwan International Solidarity Act

We have received text from S. 2224: Taiwan International Solidarity Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-09, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled "Taiwan International Solidarity Act" aims to amend an existing law known as the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019. The primary goal of this bill is to strengthen the United States' opposition to any actions by the People's Republic of China (PRC) that seek to alter Taiwan's status in international organizations. Below are the key provisions of the bill:





Clarification on Taiwan's Representation





The bill clarifies that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which established the PRC as the sole representative of China at the UN, did not address Taiwan's representation. It asserts that the United States opposes any initiatives that attempt to change Taiwan's status without the support of the Taiwanese people.





Advocacy in International Organizations





The bill directs U.S. representatives in international organizations to actively advocate for resistance against PRC efforts to distort decisions, language, policies, or procedures that pertain to Taiwan. This involves using the U.S. voice, vote, and influence within these organizations to safeguard Taiwan's interests.





Opposition to Undermining Taiwan's International Ties





Additionally, the bill encourages U.S. allies and partners to oppose any efforts made by the PRC to undermine Taiwan's official diplomatic relationships and partnerships with other countries, especially those with which Taiwan does not have formal diplomatic relations.





Reporting on PRC Activities





The bill also mandates that reports include information regarding any attempts by the PRC to weaken Taiwan's membership or observer status in international organizations. This reporting requirement aims to ensure that U.S. policymakers remain informed about ongoing efforts by the PRC to affect Taiwan's international standing.





Implementation Timeline





The provisions of the bill will take effect immediately upon enactment and will apply to the first report required under the amended section of the TAIPEI Act.





