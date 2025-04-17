New Bill: Senator Chris Van Hollen introduces S. 1277: IDEA Full Funding Act

We have received text from S. 1277: IDEA Full Funding Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-03, and currently has 34 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the IDEA Full Funding Act, aims to amend the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to ensure full federal funding for special education programs. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill proposes:





1. Full Federal Funding





The bill mandates significant increases in federal funding for special education over the next several fiscal years. The funding is meant to support the education of children with disabilities by providing necessary resources to schools. Here is the funding schedule outlined in the bill:









Fiscal Year 2026:



$16.66 billion or 11.6% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $6.43 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2027:



$19.53 billion or 13.4% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $8.37 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2028:



$22.90 billion or 15.3% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $10.91 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2029:



$26.84 billion or 17.6% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $14.22 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2030:



$31.46 billion or 20.2% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $18.53 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2031:



$36.88 billion or 23.1% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $24.15 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2032:



$43.23 billion or 26.5% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $31.47 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2033:



$50.68 billion or 30.4% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $41.01 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2034:



$59.41 billion or 34.9% of a certain formula amount, with an additional $53.44 billion, whichever is greater.



Fiscal Year 2035 and beyond:



$69.64 billion or 40% of a certain formula amount, with the same amount authorized for each subsequent fiscal year.







2. Calculation of Funding





The funding amounts are influenced by a specified formula, which considers:







The total number of children with disabilities who received special education services during the last school year.



The average per-pupil expenditure in public elementary and secondary schools across the country.







3. Release of Funds





The appropriated funds will become available for use from July 1 of the fiscal year they are allocated for, and will remain available until September 30 of the following year.





4. Purpose and Impact





This bill intends to fulfill the federal government’s commitment to provide adequate financial resources to support the educational needs of children with disabilities, thereby enhancing educational opportunities and outcomes for these students.





5. Legislative Process





As of April 3, 2025, this bill was introduced in the Senate and has been assigned to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions for further consideration.





Relevant Companies





None found



