New Bill: Senator Brian Schatz introduces S. 126: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act

We have received text from S. 126: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act (FAIR Act), aims to adjust pay rates for federal employees. It proposes the following changes:





1. Increase in Basic Pay Rates





For the calendar year 2026, the bill stipulates a general increase in the basic pay for federal employees under the statutory pay systems. Specifically:







The basic pay rates will be adjusted by



3.3 percent



for the statutory pay systems, which include most federal employees covered by Title 5 of the United States Code.







2. Increase for Prevailing Rate Employees





The bill also addresses employees who are paid according to prevailing rates, typically those in trades or skilled jobs. For fiscal year 2026:







These employees will receive a



3.3 percent



increase in their basic pay rates, effective from the last day of fiscal year 2025.







3. Locality Pay Adjustment





In addition to the above adjustments, the bill includes a change to locality pay, which accounts for the cost of living in different geographic areas:







The adjustment for locality pay for calendar year 2026 will increase by



1 percent



.







Overall, the FAIR Act aims to provide federal employees with a structured and predictable increase in their salaries to help combat factors such as inflation and the cost of living in various areas across the United States.





