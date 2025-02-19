News & Insights

New Bill: Senator Brian Schatz introduces S. 126: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act

February 19, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar

We have received text from S. 126: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, known as the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act (FAIR Act), aims to adjust pay rates for federal employees. It proposes the following changes:



1. Increase in Basic Pay Rates



For the calendar year 2026, the bill stipulates a general increase in the basic pay for federal employees under the statutory pay systems. Specifically:




  • The basic pay rates will be adjusted by

    3.3 percent

    for the statutory pay systems, which include most federal employees covered by Title 5 of the United States Code.



2. Increase for Prevailing Rate Employees



The bill also addresses employees who are paid according to prevailing rates, typically those in trades or skilled jobs. For fiscal year 2026:




  • These employees will receive a

    3.3 percent

    increase in their basic pay rates, effective from the last day of fiscal year 2025.



3. Locality Pay Adjustment



In addition to the above adjustments, the bill includes a change to locality pay, which accounts for the cost of living in different geographic areas:




  • The adjustment for locality pay for calendar year 2026 will increase by

    1 percent

    .



Overall, the FAIR Act aims to provide federal employees with a structured and predictable increase in their salaries to help combat factors such as inflation and the cost of living in various areas across the United States.



Relevant Companies



None found.

This article was originally published on Quiver News.

