New Bill: Senator Bill Hagerty introduces S. 2205: Equal Representation Act

We have received text from S. 2205: Equal Representation Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-29, and currently has 18 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Equal Representation Act proposes several key changes regarding the decennial census and how representatives in Congress are apportioned. The main points of the bill are as follows:





1. Citizenship Question on Census





The bill mandates that the decennial census include a question whereby respondents must indicate whether they are U.S. citizens. This question will apply not only to the respondent but also to all members of their household.





2. Reporting of Census Statistics





Following the completion of each decennial census, the Secretary of Commerce will be required to publicly disclose the number of individuals in each state, separating the data into two categories: citizens of the United States and noncitizens. This information must be made available within 120 days after the census is conducted.





3. Apportionment of Representatives





The bill states that when determining how many Representatives each state gets in Congress, only U.S. citizens will be counted. This means that noncitizens will no longer factor into the population counts used for apportionment, starting with the apportionment based on the 2030 census and any subsequent censuses.





4. Severability Clause





This clause ensures that if any part of the Act is found to be unconstitutional, the rest of the provisions will still remain in effect. This is a common legal safeguard in legislation.





Relevant Companies





None found



Senator Bill Hagerty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty:

S.2205: Equal Representation Act

S.2060: No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act

S.1715: Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act

S.1582: GENIUS Act

S.1522: District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act

S.1375: SNOOP Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Senator Bill Hagerty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Hagerty is worth $55.9M, as of July 8th, 2025. This is the 20th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hagerty has approximately $15.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Bill Hagerty's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Senator Bill Hagerty Stock Trading

We have data on up to $53.8M of trades from Senator Bill Hagerty, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 8th, 2021 sale of up to $5M of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 20.35% since then.

of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 20.35% since then. A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $RNR. The stock has risen 42.71% since then.

of $RNR. The stock has risen 42.71% since then. A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $RHP. The stock has risen 13.9% since then.

of $RHP. The stock has risen 13.9% since then. A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $PNFP. The stock has risen 22.14% since then.

of $PNFP. The stock has risen 22.14% since then. A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $CCEP. The stock has risen 72.4% since then.

You can track Senator Bill Hagerty's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.