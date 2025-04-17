New Bill: Senator Bill Cassidy introduces S. 292: Educational Choice for Children Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 292: Educational Choice for Children Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-29, and currently has 33 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, named the Educational Choice for Children Act of 2025, proposes to amend the Internal Revenue Code to create tax credits for individuals and corporations who make charitable donations to nonprofit organizations that provide education scholarships for students in need. Here are the main components of the bill:





Tax Credits for Individuals





Individuals can receive a credit against their federal income tax for contributions made to scholarship granting organizations (SGOs). The amount of the credit is based on the total contributions made during the taxable year, capped at either 10% of the individual's adjusted gross income or $5,000, whichever is greater. However, this credit can be reduced by any amount credited on a state tax return for similar contributions.





Tax Credits for Corporations





Corporations can also receive tax credits for contributions to SGOs, with the credit not exceeding 5% of the corporation's taxable income for the year. Similar to individuals, these contributions are subject to a volume cap defined in the bill.





Scholarships and Eligible Students





The scholarships can be used for a variety of education-related expenses, including:







Tuition



Curricula and materials



Books and instructional materials



Online educational resources



Tutoring services



Standardized testing fees



Educational therapies for students with disabilities







To qualify for these scholarships, students must come from households earning less than 300% of the area median income and must be eligible for enrollment in public elementary or secondary schools.





Qualified Contributions and Organizations





Qualified contributions include cash or marketable securities donated to SGOs that primarily provide scholarships. These organizations must be recognized as tax-exempt (501(c)(3) status), not operate as private foundations, and follow specific operational guidelines to ensure compliance.





Volume Cap and Allocation





The total available credits for qualified contributions are limited by a volume cap of $10 billion per year, starting in 2026. The allocation is managed on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring that credits are available to individuals and corporations based on when their contributions are made.





Parental and Organizational Autonomy





The bill emphasizes that participation in scholarship programs will not subject organizations or educational institutions to governmental control. It affirms parental rights to utilize scholarships at both public and private educational institutions, including religious schools, without any penalties or exclusions based on the institution’s religious character.





Prohibitions on Self-Dealing





Scholarship granting organizations will be prohibited from award distributions to disqualified individuals, ensuring that funds are not improperly used.





Carryforward of Unused Credits





If individuals or corporations cannot fully utilize their credits in a given year, they may carry forward unused credits to future tax years, subject to certain limitations.





Definitions and Compliance Requirements





The bill includes definitions for eligible students, qualified contributions, and scholarship granting organizations, along with requirements for these organizations to maintain good standing and comply with financial audits.





Effective Date





The amendments proposed in this bill will apply to taxable years ending after December 31, 2025.





Senator Bill Cassidy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Cassidy:

S.1459: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to improve the historic rehabilitation tax credit, and for other purposes.

S.1425: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the exception for de minimis payments by third party settlement organizations.

S.1406: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to improve the payment method for oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, to increase beneficiary access to oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, and for other purposes.

S.1355: A bill to prescribe judicial review requirements for certain projects, and for other purposes.

S.1325: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to impose a fee on certain products imported into the United States based on the pollution intensity associated with the production of such products, and for other purposes.

S.1291: A bill to identify and evaluate the compliance of foreign free trade zones with international standards, and for other purposes.

Senator Bill Cassidy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Cassidy is worth $447.5K, as of April 17th, 2025. This is the 338th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cassidy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Bill Cassidy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cassidy.

Senator Bill Cassidy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.5M of trades from Senator Bill Cassidy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $TM. The stock has risen 64.69% since then.

of $TM. The stock has risen 64.69% since then. A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $CMI. The stock has risen 155.19% since then.

of $CMI. The stock has risen 155.19% since then. A March 9th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $EMR. The stock has risen 95.93% since then.

of $EMR. The stock has risen 95.93% since then. A March 31st, 2016 purchase of up to $15K of $PG. The stock has risen 102.15% since then.

of $PG. The stock has risen 102.15% since then. A March 31st, 2016 purchase of up to $15K of $LOW. The stock has risen 183.05% since then.

You can track Senator Bill Cassidy's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cassidy.

