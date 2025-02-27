New Bill: Senator Bill Cassidy introduces S. 141: Connected Maternal Online Monitoring Act

We have received text from S. 141: Connected Maternal Online Monitoring Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Connected Maternal Online Monitoring Act, aims to improve maternal and child health outcomes for women who are pregnant or postpartum and are enrolled in State Medicaid programs. Here are the main points of what the bill would do:





Report to Congress





The bill mandates that within 18 months after it is enacted, the Secretary of Health and Human Services must provide a report to Congress detailing:







Current practices and authorities concerning the coverage of remote physiologic monitoring devices under State Medicaid programs.



Current practices and authorities concerning the coverage of remote physiologic monitoring devices under State Medicaid programs.



Identified limitations and barriers that hinder the coverage of these devices.



Identified limitations and barriers that hinder the coverage of these devices.



The impact of these limitations on maternal health outcomes.



The impact of these limitations on maternal health outcomes.



Recommendations to address these limitations or barriers.







The remote physiologic monitoring devices referenced may include items such as pulse oximeters, blood pressure cuffs, scales, and blood glucose monitors, all of which are relevant for monitoring health during pregnancy and postpartum recovery.





Updating Resources for States





Additionally, the bill requires that within 6 months following the submission of the report, the Secretary must update existing resources available to State Medicaid programs, including telehealth toolkits. These updates will align with the recommendations made in the report, helping states improve and facilitate the coverage of remote monitoring devices in their Medicaid programs.





Overall Purpose





The primary objective of this legislation is to identify and mitigate barriers that pregnant and postpartum women face in accessing remote health monitoring, with an overarching goal of enhancing the health outcomes for mothers and children covered by Medicaid.





Relevant Companies









ARDX



- Ardelyx, Inc. might be impacted as it focuses on developing treatments that relate to metabolic health monitoring which could tie into the usage of remote monitoring devices.



ARDX - Ardelyx, Inc. might be impacted as it focuses on developing treatments that relate to metabolic health monitoring which could tie into the usage of remote monitoring devices.





MDGL



- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. could be indirectly affected, given its involvement in the health space and the potential increased demand for health monitoring technologies.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.