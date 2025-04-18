New Bill: Senator Bill Cassidy introduces S. 1287: Data Elimination and Limiting Extensive Tracking and Exchange Act

We have received text from S. 1287: Data Elimination and Limiting Extensive Tracking and Exchange Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-03, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Data Elimination and Limiting Extensive Tracking and Exchange Act or DELETE Act, aims to enhance privacy protections for individuals by establishing a centralized system for the deletion of personal data held by data brokers. Here’s a summary of what the bill entails:





Data Broker Registration





Within one year of the bill's enactment, data brokers will be required to:







Register annually with the Federal Trade Commission and provide specific information such as their contact details and data collection practices.



Disclose if they allow individuals to opt out of data collection and how those individuals can exercise that right.







This information is intended to be publicly accessible in a machine-readable format, promoting transparency regarding the activities of data brokers.





Centralized Data Deletion System





The bill mandates the establishment of a centralized system that will:







Allow individuals to request the deletion of their personal information from all registered data brokers with a single submission.



Provide a standardized form for these requests, ensuring ease of use for individuals seeking privacy protections.



Implement security measures to protect submitted personal information from unauthorized use.







Personal Information Deletion





When a deletion request is submitted, data brokers will have to:







Delete the requested personal information within 31 days of the request.



Discontinue any future collection of this information unless otherwise specified by the individual.







Data brokers will need to report to the Federal Trade Commission on how many deletion requests they complete each year.





Audit and Compliance





The bill requires data brokers to undergo independent audits for compliance with the new data deletion requirements every three years. These audits will assess how well data brokers are adhering to the established protocols for handling personal information.





Fees and Funding





Data brokers will pay an annual fee to access the centralized system, which will be capped at 1% of the expected annual operating cost of the system. Funds collected through these fees will be used to maintain the centralized system and promote public awareness of privacy options.





Enforcement Mechanisms





Violations of the regulations set forth by this bill will be treated as unfair or deceptive acts under existing laws. The Federal Trade Commission will have the authority to enforce compliance and impose penalties on data brokers that do not follow the established regulations.





Studies and Reports





The Federal Trade Commission is tasked with conducting studies and reports on the effectiveness of the centralized deletion system and compliance rates. These reports will be submitted to congressional committees to inform lawmakers about the status and efficiency of privacy protections.





State Law Preemption





The bill preempts state privacy laws that are inconsistent with its provisions. However, if a state law offers greater protections than this act, such state law will continue to apply.





Definitions and Clarifications





The bill provides definitions for key terms such as "data broker," "personal information," and various processes involved in handling personal data to clarify the scope of the legislation and the responsibilities of data brokers.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Senator Bill Cassidy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Cassidy:

S.1459: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to improve the historic rehabilitation tax credit, and for other purposes.

S.1425: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the exception for de minimis payments by third party settlement organizations.

S.1406: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to improve the payment method for oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, to increase beneficiary access to oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, and for other purposes.

S.1355: A bill to prescribe judicial review requirements for certain projects, and for other purposes.

S.1325: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to impose a fee on certain products imported into the United States based on the pollution intensity associated with the production of such products, and for other purposes.

S.1291: CLEAN FTZ Act of 2025

Senator Bill Cassidy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Cassidy is worth $447.5K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 338th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cassidy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Bill Cassidy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cassidy.

Senator Bill Cassidy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.5M of trades from Senator Bill Cassidy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $CMI. The stock has risen 156.33% since then.

of $CMI. The stock has risen 156.33% since then. A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $TM. The stock has risen 65.9% since then.

of $TM. The stock has risen 65.9% since then. A January 31st, 2018 sale of up to $15K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 370.6% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 370.6% since then. A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $15K of $F. The stock has fallen 28.67% since then.

of $F. The stock has fallen 28.67% since then. A March 29th, 2017 purchase of up to $15K of $TGT. The stock has risen 68.83% since then.

You can track Senator Bill Cassidy's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cassidy.

