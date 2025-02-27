New Bill: Senator Angus S. King Jr. introduces S. 282: Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Access Act

We have received text from S. 282: Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Access Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has no cosponsors.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Access Act



, aims to enhance access to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument located in Maine. The key points of the bill are as follows:





Authorized Acquisition Area





The bill designates an



authorized acquisition area



outside the existing boundaries of the National Monument. This area is indicated on an official map and is meant for future land acquisitions.





Land Acquisition







The Secretary of the Interior is granted the authority to acquire land or interests in land within the authorized acquisition area.



Acquisitions can be made through purchase from willing sellers, donations, or exchanges.



The use of eminent domain (forcing the sale of property) is prohibited in this process.







Boundary Adjustments





When land is acquired under this bill, those lands will be included in the National Monument, and the boundaries of the Monument will be adjusted accordingly.





Administration of the National Monument





The Secretary of the Interior will manage the National Monument, including newly acquired lands, following the provisions of this bill and in accordance with existing laws. Specific provisions include:









Outdoor Activities:



Activities such as hunting and fishing that were present before land acquisition will continue to be allowed on those lands.



Fiddlehead Fern Gathering:



The Secretary will permit the hand gathering of fiddlehead ferns for personal use, barring any limitations due to environmental concerns.



Public Education:



The bill calls for collaboration with local communities and Tribal governments to provide education about the natural environment and history of the area.



Forestry Practices:



Noncommercial timber harvests may be permitted if deemed necessary according to the management plan.



Public Safety:



The Secretary will develop safety education and procedures to ensure safe interactions between visitors and logging operations occurring in or around the National Monument.







Administrative Sites and Visitor Facilities





The Secretary may also acquire up to 10 acres of land outside the National Monument to facilitate administrative needs and visitor services. This may include purchasing or receiving donated land or interests in land. The Secretary can form agreements with local, state, Tribal governments, and private entities for these purposes.





Overall Objectives





The overall objective of this legislation is to improve regional access to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, enhance recreational opportunities, and ensure responsible management of its natural resources.





