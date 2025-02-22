New Bill: Senator Amy Klobuchar introduces S. 237: Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 237: Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 32 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2025, aims to amend the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to expand benefits for public safety officers who develop cancer as a result of their work. The key provisions of the bill are summarized below:





1. Definitions of Exposure-Related Cancers





The bill introduces specific definitions related to cancers that are linked to exposure in the line of duty for public safety officers. This includes the following types of cancer:







Bladder cancer



Brain cancer



Breast cancer



Cervical cancer



Colon cancer



Colorectal cancer



Esophageal cancer



Kidney cancer



Leukemia



Lung cancer



Malignant melanoma



Mesothelioma



Multiple myeloma



Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma



Ovarian cancer



Prostate cancer



Skin cancer



Stomach cancer



Testicular cancer



Thyroid cancer



Any cancer related to World Trade Center (WTC) health conditions







2. Presumptions for Claims





The bill establishes that if a public safety officer is exposed to a carcinogen during their service, this exposure will be presumed to be a personal injury, thereby supporting claims for benefits if:







The exposure occurred while the officer was on duty.



The officer had served for at least five years before their cancer diagnosis.



The diagnosis occurs within 15 years after the officer's last active service.



The cancer caused the officer's death or permanent disability.







However, this presumption can be disproven with competent medical evidence that shows the exposure was not a major factor contributing to the death or disability.





3. Updating Definitions of Cancers





The bill provides a mechanism for regularly reviewing and updating the list of exposure-related cancers at least every three years. The Director of the Bureau overseeing the bill will evaluate new scientific evidence and may add more cancers to the definition based on this evidence.





4. Claims Procedure





The amendments will allow individuals to file claims based on the newly defined cancer-related benefits. Claims related to the death of an officer after January 1, 2020, or claims for disability filed after this date will be eligible.





5. Confidentiality Improvements





The bill enhances protections around the confidentiality of information related to claims made under this act, ensuring that any information provided is adequately protected from unauthorized disclosure.





6. Technical Amendments





Minor technical changes are made throughout the bill to clarify definitions and improve the wording associated with claims processing and related procedures.





7. Applicability





All provisions will apply retroactively to claims filed on or after January 1, 2020.





