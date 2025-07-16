New Bill: Senator Amy Klobuchar introduces S. 2196: Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2196: Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 8 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025



, aims to enhance legal protections for survivors of domestic violence and stalking by amending certain definitions and provisions in the U.S. Code related to intimate partner violence and stalking. Below are the main points of the bill:





Definition Changes









Inclusion of Dating Partners:



The bill expands the definition of



intimate partner



to include individuals who are or have been in a dating relationship. This will allow for cases involving current or former dating partners to be treated similarly to those involving spouses when it comes to domestic violence laws.



The bill expands the definition of to include individuals who are or have been in a dating relationship. This will allow for cases involving current or former dating partners to be treated similarly to those involving spouses when it comes to domestic violence laws.





Definition of Dating Relationship:



It defines a



dating relationship



as a serious romantic or intimate relationship that has a degree of continuity and seriousness. This clarification helps distinguish between casual relationships and those that warrant legal consideration in cases of domestic violence.







Children's Inclusion





The bill states that if a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence involves the parent or guardian of a child, or an individual related similarly to a parent or guardian, then incidents involving those children can also be considered in legal proceedings.





New Stalking Provisions









Misdemeanor Crime of Stalking:



The bill introduces new legal definitions and provisions regarding stalking. It specifies that a misdemeanor crime of stalking involves actions that create a reasonable fear of harm for the victim or their immediate family and establishes emotional distress as a relevant factor.



The bill introduces new legal definitions and provisions regarding stalking. It specifies that a misdemeanor crime of stalking involves actions that create a reasonable fear of harm for the victim or their immediate family and establishes emotional distress as a relevant factor.





Legal Representation Requirements:



To ensure fair legal processes, it stipulates that individuals cannot be considered convicted of stalking unless they had legal representation or waived their right to counsel in an informed manner.



To ensure fair legal processes, it stipulates that individuals cannot be considered convicted of stalking unless they had legal representation or waived their right to counsel in an informed manner.





Impact on Firearm Restrictions:



The bill adds new stipulations regarding firearms possession for individuals convicted of stalking, indicating that such a conviction could affect their ability to own or possess firearms.







Enforcement and Implementation





The proposed changes aim to improve the enforcement of laws pertaining to domestic violence and stalking, ensuring that victims receive appropriate legal protections and that perpetrators are held accountable to a broader scope of actions that can cause harm.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Senator Amy Klobuchar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar:

S.2291: A bill to require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that flexible fuel vehicles may use certain gram per mile carbon dioxide values for purposes of determining fleet average carbon dioxide standards for certain vehicles.

S.2196: Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025

S.2144: A bill to improve the safety and security of Members of Congress, immediate family members of Members of Congress, and congressional staff.

S.2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

S.2119: Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act

S.2074: Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Senator Amy Klobuchar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Amy Klobuchar is worth $2.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 217th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Klobuchar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Amy Klobuchar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.