New Bill: Senator Amy Klobuchar introduces S. 2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-18, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Election Worker Protection Act of 2025 aims to enhance the safety and support of election workers, who include officials, poll workers, and volunteers involved in administering federal elections. The bill includes several key provisions:





Establishment of Grant Programs





The bill authorizes the creation of grant programs to support states in two main areas:









Recruitment and Training:



States will receive funds to recruit and train poll workers and election volunteers. States must apply for these grants, detailing their planned activities and ensuring they will use the funds appropriately.



Safety Measures:



States will also receive grants for physical security services and social media threat monitoring for election workers, aimed at ensuring their safety while performing their duties.







Protection of Personal Information





The bill mandates the creation of programs to safeguard the personally identifiable information of election workers, including steps to redact such information from public records. Entities, like state or local governments, will be eligible for grants to develop these programs.





Training for Law Enforcement





Additionally, the bill requires the Attorney General to review and enhance training resources for law enforcement agencies to better address threats against election workers and ensure effective responses to these threats.





Harassment Prohibitions





The legislation makes it illegal to harass election workers. This includes intimidation or coercion while they perform their duties. Violators could face significant fines or imprisonment.





Criminalization of Interference





The act also criminalizes interference with election processes, specifically addressing actions that disrupt the counting or certification of votes.





Removal of Disruptive Poll Observers





Election officials will have the authority to remove poll observers if they are found to be engaging in disruptive or intimidating behavior during elections.





Reporting Requirements











States receiving grants must report back on how the funds were used and the results of their efforts.



The Commission will also be tasked with submitting reports to Congress that detail the grants provided and their impact.







Funding Provisions





The bill authorizes appropriations necessary to support these grant programs, with some funds allocated specifically for administrative expenses related to the program management.





Impact on Law Enforcement





To bolster protections, the bill also requires that special agents be assigned to investigate threats against election workers, enhancing the resources available to ensure worker safety.





Relevant Companies





