New Bill: Senator Alex Padilla introduces S. 2260: Border Water Quality Restoration and Protection Act

We have received text from S. 2260: Border Water Quality Restoration and Protection Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-10, and currently has no cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Border Water Quality Restoration and Protection Act" is legislation designed to improve and safeguard the water quality in specific cross-border regions, namely the Tijuana River and the New River. The bill is a response to ongoing pollution and public health issues in these areas, aiming to establish a collaborative effort between the United States and Mexico. This initiative seeks to enhance water quality management through a structured program that involves both governmental and nonprofit agencies.





Key Provisions









Grants and Technical Assistance:



The bill empowers the Administrator to provide financial support and technical expertise to a variety of governmental and nonprofit organizations. This support is intended to facilitate priority water quality projects.



Funding Allocation:



The legislation outlines a budget of $50 million annually from 2026 to 2036 specifically for implementing these water quality initiatives.



Project Prioritization:



The bill establishes criteria for prioritizing projects that not only enhance environmental quality but also address public health concerns, with a focus on border regions.



Collaboration:



It emphasizes the importance of consultation and coordination among relevant stakeholders to ensure the effectiveness of the implemented projects.



Selection and Funding Terms:



The bill sets forth specific terms and conditions for how projects will be selected for funding, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.







Goals





The overarching goal of the bill is to create a comprehensive framework that can adequately address the ongoing issues of water pollution and public health risks in border communities, fostering a cleaner environment and improving public health outcomes for residents in these areas.





Implementation Timeline







The programs and funding provisions are set to begin in 2026 and will run through 2036, marking a decade-long commitment to water quality improvement in the affected regions.







Relevant Companies





None found



