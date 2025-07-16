New Bill: Senator Alex Padilla introduces S. 2192: Clean Hands Firearm Procurement Act

We have received text from S. 2192: Clean Hands Firearm Procurement Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 8 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Clean Hands Firearm Procurement Act, aims to establish measures regarding federally licensed firearms dealers that have been involved in a high number of "time-to-crime" firearm traces, which refers to the duration between a firearm's last retail sale and its recovery by law enforcement during a crime. Here’s what the bill proposes:





Federal Gun Tracing Notifications





Within 120 days of the bill’s enactment, the Attorney General, through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), is required to create and publicly share a list of firearms dealers considered "covered." This list must be updated annually.





Prohibition on Federal Contracts





The bill prohibits any Federal agency from entering contracts with dealers listed as "covered firearms dealers" in the current or the two preceding calendar years. This aims to prevent Federal entities from doing business with dealers that have had a significant number of firearms traced back to them in short time frames.





Waiver Authority





There is a provision for waiver authority, allowing the Attorney General to grant exceptions to the contracting prohibition under certain conditions:







The Secretary of Defense or the Secretary of Homeland Security can request a waiver if it is deemed necessary to protect national security.



If a waiver is granted, the Attorney General is required to inform specific congressional committee leaders, which can be done through classified notifications if necessary.







Effective Date





This prohibition on contracts will take effect 180 days after the enactment of the bill.





Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions relevant to its provisions:









Covered firearms dealer:



A licensed dealer that, for at least two of the preceding three years, has had at least 25 firearms traced back to them with a time-to-crime of three years or less.



Federal agency:



Any department, agency, office, or establishment within the U.S. Government.



Firearm:



Defined as per section 921(a) of title 18, United States Code.



Licensed dealer:



Also defined by section 921(a) of title 18, United States Code.



Time-to-crime:



The interval between the last known retail sale of a firearm and its recovery by law enforcement in the context of a crime.







Relevant Companies





None found



