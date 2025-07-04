New Bill: Senator Alex Padilla introduces S. 2158: Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act

We have received text from S. 2158: Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act, aims to amend existing laws governing firearms and ammunition sales in the United States. Its main purpose is to make it illegal for individuals or entities to engage in fraudulent activities related to the importation, manufacturing, or sales of firearms and ammunition.





Key Provisions of the Bill





The bill proposes the following major changes:









Fraudulent Dealings Defined:



The bill specifies that it is unlawful for anyone to import, manufacture, or sell firearms or ammunition using false or misleading pretenses, representations, or promises. This means that lying about the quality, origin, or legality of these items is explicitly prohibited.



The bill specifies that it is unlawful for anyone to import, manufacture, or sell firearms or ammunition using false or misleading pretenses, representations, or promises. This means that lying about the quality, origin, or legality of these items is explicitly prohibited.





Communication Restrictions:



It is also illegal to use any method of communication (such as telephone, radio, or television) to transmit false information concerning the importation, manufacture, or sale of firearms and ammunition.



It is also illegal to use any method of communication (such as telephone, radio, or television) to transmit false information concerning the importation, manufacture, or sale of firearms and ammunition.





Penalties for Violations:



The bill introduces penalties for individuals or entities that violate these new provisions. Specifically, it adds a reference to the new fraudulent dealing clause in the section outlining penalties for firearm violations, which could lead to legal consequences for those found guilty.







Implementation and Impact





Should this bill become law, it would enhance legal measures against fraudulent activities in the gun industry. Law enforcement would have clearer grounds for prosecution, and victims of such frauds may have a more defined recourse. This could potentially lead to increased scrutiny of transactions in the firearms market and may require businesses in that sector to adopt more rigorous verification processes to ensure compliance with the law.





Relevant Companies





None found



Senator Alex Padilla Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Alex Padilla:

S.2192: A bill to require the Attorney General to make publicly available a list of federally licensed firearms dealers with a high number of short time-to-crime firearm traces, and to prohibit Federal departments and agencies from contracting with such dealers.

S.2158: Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act

S.2034: A bill to authorize the International Boundary and Water Commission to accept funds for activities relating to wastewater treatment and flood control works, and for other purposes.

S.1948: POST GRAD Act

S.1777: Joshua Tree National Park Expansion Act

S.1709: Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Alex Padilla on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

Senator Alex Padilla Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Alex Padilla is worth $287.9K, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 386th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Padilla has approximately $29.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Alex Padilla's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.