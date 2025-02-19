New Bill: Senator Alex Padilla introduces S. 135: Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from S. 135: Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act of 2025, aims to modify the existing pay structures for wildland firefighters employed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of the Interior. The key components of the bill are as follows:





1. Special Base Rates of Pay





The bill introduces special base rates of pay specifically for wildland firefighters. These rates will:







Replace the existing General Schedule (GS) base rates for these employees.



Apply to wildland firefighters across GS grades 1 through 15.



Be adjusted according to specific percentages depending on each GS grade, resulting in higher pay. For example:



Be adjusted according to specific percentages depending on each GS grade, resulting in higher pay. For example:





GS-1 will see a 42% increase,



GS-2 will receive a 39% increase,



GS-3 will get a 36% increase,



and so forth down to GS-15, which will receive a 1.5% increase.









2. Incident Response Premium Pay





The bill establishes an "incident response premium pay" for fire employees deployed to hazardous wildfire incidents. This includes:







A premium pay rate of 450% of the employee's hourly basic pay for each day spent responding to qualifying incidents.



A cap on the total amount of premium pay that can be received by an employee in a calendar year, which is set at $9,000.







Incident response premium pay will not factor into employees’ basic pay calculations or into their leave accruals.





3. Rest and Recuperation Leave





The bill allows for the provision of "rest and recuperation leave" after periods of deployment. Key features include:







Paid leave following service during qualifying incidents.



Policies will be established to dictate the duration and conditions of this leave, including maximum deployment periods and required rest periods after deployment.



Leave must be taken immediately following a deployment, and no payment will be issued for any unused leave.







4. Transfer Authority for Funding





The bill includes provisions for the transfer of unobligated funds within federal appropriations to support the pay increases for wildland firefighters, ensuring that the salary adjustments can be funded without interruption.





5. Implementation Timeline





The changes brought by this bill will take effect at the beginning of the first applicable pay period following the termination of temporary salary increases previously authorized under federal law.





Relevant Companies









US Forest Service



- As the employer of many wildland firefighters, any adjustments in pay structures directly impact compensation and budget allocation for this agency.



Department of Interior (DOI)



- Similar to the Forest Service, DOI oversees many employees who would be affected by these changes in pay and employment policies related to wildland firefighting.





