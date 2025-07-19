New Bill: Representative Zachary Nunn introduces H.R. 4346: Preventing the Escalation of Armed Conflict in Europe Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4346: Preventing the Escalation of Armed Conflict in Europe Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-10, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Preventing the Escalation of Armed Conflict in Europe Act of 2025" (or PEACE Act of 2025), aims to address the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine by introducing sanctions aimed at foreign financial institutions that engage with Russia in ways deemed harmful to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Sanction Implementation:



The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with establishing regulations within 180 days of the bill’s enactment. These regulations would prohibit or impose strict conditions on U.S. correspondent accounts or payable-through accounts maintained by foreign financial institutions that provide significant financial services to certain Russian entities.



Criteria for Sanctions:



Specifically, sanctions would target:





Foreign persons already designated under various U.S. executive orders related to Russia.





Foreign financial institutions that are subject to sanctions under Executive Order 14024.





Entities that operate in the energy sector of the Russian Federation.







Penalties for Violations:



Violating these sanctions could result in:





Civil penalties of up to $377,700 or double the transaction amount related to the violation.





Criminal penalties including fines up to $1,000,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years.







Reporting Requirement:



The Secretary of the Treasury must determine, within 90 days of enactment, whether major Russian energy companies such as Gazprom, Rosneft, and Lukoil meet the criteria for sanctions.



Waiver Provisions:



The President may grant temporary waivers of the sanctions for up to 180 days if it is deemed to help resolve the national emergency related to the conflict or is in the national interest of the United States.



Duration of Effect:



The provisions of this bill would remain in force until either the President reports that Russia has ceased operations against Ukraine or five years after the enactment of the bill.







Context and Rationale





The bill was introduced against a backdrop of renewed military aggression from Russia towards Ukraine following calls for peace and an apparent increase in attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The underlying goal of the legislation is to exert economic pressure on Russia to cease hostilities and engage in diplomatic negotiations to resolve the conflict.





Relevant Companies









Gazprom



: A major Russian energy company that could face sanctions affecting its ability to conduct financial transactions in the U.S.



Rosneft



: Another significant Russian oil company likely to be impacted by restrictions on financial operations in the U.S.



Lukoil



: A leading player in the Russian energy sector that may be targeted under the measures detailed in the bill.





Representative Zachary Nunn Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Zachary Nunn:

H.R.4522: To provide for working with allies to seek increased compliance by China with certain OECD export credit standards.

H.R.4346: PEACE Act of 2025

H.R.4301: To secure a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict by requiring the Secretary of the Treasury to prohibit, or impose strict conditions on, the opening or maintaining in the United States of a correspondent account or a payable-through account by certain foreign financial institutions, and for other purposes.

H.R.4046: Cybersecurity in Agriculture Act of 2025

H.R.4014: Preventing Lethal Agricultural and National Threats (PLANT) Act

H.R.3887: SNAP Anti-Theft and Victim Compensation Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Zachary Nunn on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Nunn.

Representative Zachary Nunn Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Zachary Nunn is worth $1.0M, as of July 19th, 2025. This is the 289th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Nunn has approximately $16.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Zachary Nunn's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Nunn.

