New Bill: Representative Yvette D. Clarke introduces H.R. 4395: Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4395: Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-15, and currently has 49 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2025 aims to address the significant health issue of uterine fibroids, which affect a large number of women in the United States. Here is a summary of the main components of the bill:





Findings





The bill outlines several important findings regarding uterine fibroids:







Between 20% to 50% of women of reproductive age are estimated to have uterine fibroids, with many not diagnosed.



Approximately 26 million women in the U.S. in the age range of 15 to 50 are affected, with about 15 million experiencing symptoms.



Symptomatic fibroids can cause a variety of health issues, including pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, infertility, and complications during pregnancy.



Many women with fibroids experience a significant decline in quality of life, affecting their ability to work and care for their families.



The current medical understanding and data related to fibroids is inadequate, particularly regarding the experiences of minority groups.



Research funding for uterine fibroids is low compared to the prevalence and economic impact of the condition.







Research on Uterine Fibroids





The bill mandates the Secretary of Health and Human Services to:







Expand and enhance research programs specifically focused on uterine fibroids.



Coordinate this research with relevant agencies and institutes.



Authorize $30 million per year from fiscal years 2026 to 2030 for these research initiatives.







Research on Medicaid Coverage





The bill requires the establishment of a research database to:







Collect data on treatments provided to Medicaid recipients with uterine fibroids.



Prepare a report within two years of the bill's enactment detailing federal and state expenditures on these services.







Education and Information Dissemination





The Secretary is tasked with developing a public education program that includes:







Information on the prevalence and incidence of uterine fibroids, particularly in minority populations.



Awareness of the elevated risks faced by these populations.



Available treatment options, focusing on non-hysterectomy methods where appropriate.







This information may be disseminated directly or through partnerships with various organizations.





Information for Health Care Providers





The bill mandates education for health care providers about:







Evidence-based care options for managing fibroids.



Specific attention to minority populations who may be at heightened risk.







Funding as necessary for these educational programs is authorized for fiscal years 2026 through 2030.





Definition of Minority Individuals





The bill provides a definition of "minority individuals" as those belonging to racial and ethnic minority groups as defined in existing public health legislation.





Relevant Companies





None found.



